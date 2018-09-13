BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Council had one public speaker at its meeting last Tuesday. Local resident Tawnia Norris came to ask council for help with a water problem she has been having with her house on Marlin Street. She claims that since Elm Drive was fixed, storm water has been flooding her yard and house when Brookville experiences significant rainfall.
She said she has used all her money to fix the property multiple times after experiencing water damage.
“After five times I have no money left,” Norris told the council.
The council responded that it could not help her because the flooding was not a liability of the borough.
“Its an unfortunate situation, but it’s not the borough’s liability.... it’s not the borough’s fault unless they changed the natural flow of the water, which we haven’t been able to determine...” council President Phil Hynes said.
The council told Norris she could get an expert to see what is causing the water, and bring that back to them.
The fire department requested to change from Box 2A, splitting the town up so the department knows immediately which direction it needs to go. The Redbank Creek and Catholic Hill will be a 2C box, and North Fork and Sandy Lick Creek will make the north end of town a 2B box. Council approved the requested change.
Council members had a discussion about adding a stop sign to the end of Windy Knoll road, but decided to move the topic to unfinished business.
Signs indicating that drivers are approaching a fire department were approved for the Brookville Fire Department. There are already poles in place that the signs can be placed on.
