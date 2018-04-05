BROOKVILLE — Three local elementary students have gained top honors in the annual Fraternal Order of the Eagles 2018 Children’s Art Contest. Those three are Luma Stein and brothers Luke and Ty Fiscus, all of Brookville.
Earlier this year the Brookville Fraternal Order of the Eagles showed its appreciation for young artists with its annual Art Content at Hickory Grove Elementary School. The organization awarded a $100 first prize and a $50 second prize to winners in grades 3-6.
The theme for the contest was “My favorite thing.” Elementary art teacher Michelle Hanley-Kimmerle said that although the students created their pictures outside of class, some students, such as 5th grader Noah Vacca, used techniques that they learned in school. Others relied on inspiration from outside of the classroom, such as third grader Sydney Murdock who drew a picture of her and her cousin roasting marshmallows under the glow of the Northern Lights.
Philip Cook, the secretary for the Brookville Eagles and organizer of the contest, noted that they received roughly 100 entries this year with the majority of the submissions coming from the younger grades. He explained their process for judging the submissions. “We don’t look at the names,” he said. “People at the club judge them. We lay them out on the tables and then pick 10 or so, then narrow it down. We don’t know who they are until they are picked.”
The contest winners were then forwarded to the Grand Aeries for a chance to win more awards on a international level, which Cook says, could mean even bigger prize money. He revealed that there have been several students from Hickory Grove who have gone on to win prizes at the higher level in the past.
Luma, Luke and Ty did just that.
Luma took the overall Grand Prize and receives $500. This is the first time the local FOE has had one of the its winners take the top prize.
Luma’s entry was judged against hundreds of entries from across the U.S. and Canada. She says she didn’t expect to win the top prize, but thought she might get second place for her very cute rat in a cup drawing.
She says she started drawing a long time ago. She says, “It’s fun and I get to use my imagination.”
While she wants to continue drawing as she gets older, she also want to be a veterinarian. “I want to work somewhere with animals when I’m older,” she said, adding that she currently has almost 50 pets. Those pets include three cats, two dogs, six rats, a tortise, a damsel fish, a clown fish, a sea slug, a star fish, 23 chickens and “we used to have three peacocks but now one is running with a wild flock of turkeys. And then we have one guinea fowl, two goats and two donkeys.” When asked, she says she has named them all and knows them all.
She enjoys drawing animals but anime is her favorite to draw. “It’s easy,” she said.
Because the theme was Draw Your Favorite Thing, she decided to draw what is “actually a rat,” she says.
“That’s quite an honor. This has never happened in Brookville before. We’ve had a couple winners before but not grand prize winners,” Cook told Luma.
Luke and Ty took first place in the third grade and fourth grade divisions, respectively. Luke drew a race car and Ty drew a lighthouse. Both drawings showing skill and attention to detail. The brothers each won $200 as first place winners.
