MARIENVILLE — Jarrett Michael Kahle and Daniel Cecil Parkett have been selected as the salutatorian and valedictorian for the Class of 2019 at East Forest High School.
Salutatorian Jarrett Kahle is the son of Penny and Tom Kahle.
He has participated in Bible Club, National Honor Society and Student Council. He also played varsity soccer, basketball, and track earning the Male Athlete of the Year his sophomore year and the Sportsmanship Award his junior year. This year he was awarded the Forest Fires Soccer Scholarship and the Marienville Volunteer Fire Company Scholarship.
He plans to attend Grove City College to study social work, but most importantly he plans on being a light for Jesus Christ.
Valedictorian Daniel Parrett is the son of Jane and Randy Parrett.
He is a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, Varsity Club and FCCLA. He has received High Honors and is in the top 25 academic students.
Parrett received the following awards his senior year: the Marienville Volunteer Fire Company Scholarship, The Katie M. Edmondson Memorial Scholarship, the Marsha L. Beichner Memorial Scholarship, the Veterans Club Scholarship, the DAR Good Citizenship Award, the East Forest Senior English Award and the Lenna Chips Citizenship Award.
He plans to attend Clarion University to earn a degree in Environmental Biology.
Commencement exercises for the East Forest Class of 2019 will be held Wednesday evening. The class Baccalaureate service was held Sunday evening in St. Ann Catholic Church.