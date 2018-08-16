SIGEL — Eldred Township now has an employee handbook. The document was unanimously approved at Tuesday’s meeting.
One thing not in the first-ever handbook is a tradition that had given township employees a half-day off on the day before each holiday. Nobody seemed to know where or when that tradition originated, but it was not included in the handbook. Chairman Gordon Greeley noted that anything in the handbook is subject to change according to proper procedures followed by the supervisors and/or the township auditors.
New door
A new door with a programmable combination lock is in place, and a new electrical service conduit and accessories will be installed at the township building. The old door and the old electrical materials had lasted for 46 years, the supervisors said. The door would no longer lock easily and the conduit has become cracked and broken.
Mowing and roads
Roadmaster Mike Caldwell reported mowing is being done along Seigworth, Greeley, Bottom, Ferguson and Turner roads. Cold patching of asphalt has been done along Fisher Road. Catholic Church Road is due to be leveled and smoothed.
A dust-killing substance will be applied to some unpaved township roads again this year.
Tar and chips are to be applied to Catholic Church Road, to the Sigel-Fisher road as far as O’Donnell Road and to Greeley Road up to the intersection with Mineweaser Road as part of the township’s four-year road paving schedule, according to Supervisor Buddy Ross.
GPS misdirections
Supervisors were told that a motorist crashed along Caldwell Corners Road. The northbound driver said his GPS system had told him to stay left at a sharp right-hand curve. He panicked when he saw the steep drop down to graveled Park Road, swung wide and hit a bank. No serious injuries were reported but GPS misdirections have caused at least three other accidents at that site in the past 10 years.
Meeting date
The next meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, at the township building, 8864 Route 36.
