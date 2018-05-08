BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners on Tuesday recognized members of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, the Brookville Police Department and the Jefferson County 911 Center for their handling of a tragic situation recently.
“We had a situation. It was a tragic situation a couple weeks ago in the borough. There are men and women together in the room that came together as a team and adverted a lot more tragedy,” said Jefferson County Commissioner Jack Matson. “They showed up. They did what they had to do. They did exactly what you expect from our heroes.”
Certificates of appreciation and recognition, stating, “From Jefferson County Commissioners in recognition of your courage and bravery displayed on April 23, 2018,” were presented to a group of individuals, including: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Officer Kyle Pisarcik, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Turnbull, Brookville Police Officer Mick Stormer, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Sam Bartley, and from the 911 Center: Megan Martin, Doug Johnson (shift supervisor), Jim Gow, Steven Kostok and Jefferson County EMS Director Tracy Zents.
“It was a very tragic event that day. A lot of times with suicides you never get there before it happens. These officers with their quick response that day they actually got there before it happened. In meeting with family members and friends, this individual’s plan was to go out by suicide by cop,” Markle said.
“These individuals responded and did exactly what they were supposed to do to alleviate more tragedy.
“As a law enforcement officer you will be called upon to perform duties that very few people will ever understand or appreciate or ever be able to perform themselves. You are 1 percent of the population that will put their lives on the line for people they have never met. The Brookville community is blessed to have outstanding officers like yourselves protecting and serving them on a daily basis. You were there to witness the horrific and final moments of an individual that took his own life. Then you have to make notice to next of kin which is as hard or harder. Making sure all were safe, including a young boy they got out of the house prior to the incident, which was outstanding. This is your career. You will save lives by putting your own on the line because this is what you’ve been called to do. With all that happened that day, you officers were very professional in getting the mission accomplished. Remember the Golden Rule to always treat those you are called to assist as you wish to be treated and offer them the same protection you would render to your own flesh and blood. God bless each of you for the courage you displayed on April 23, 2018, and I’m proud to be your leader.
Zents said, “As far as our team working with the police department, they did an outstanding job. It was such a quick evolving incident, a lot of decisions had to be made. These folks did it without having to ask the officers for every step of the way. From getting the road shut down, getting things cordoned off to keep the rest of the people safe. The communication between the officers and the other first responders that were there.”
Zents noted that he have to give very little guidance. “They knew what they needed to do and the did it. I’m very proud of all of them and proud of our entire staff and how well everyone works together.”
