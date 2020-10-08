The Jeffersonian Democrat will be giving away Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium tickets with our fall photos contest.
We want to see how you are enjoying this beautiful weather. Share a photo of yourself, your family, friends, furry friends or fall scenery.
Be sure to include the names of everyone posted in the photos. Photos and information may be posted to our Facebook page or emailed to us at anelson@thecourierexpress.com.
Everyone who submits a photo will be entered into a random drawing for a Family Four-Pack of tickets to the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium. Follow our Facebook page and share one of our posts about the contest for an additional entry in the contest.
Don’t delay, the deadline to submit your photo is Friday, October 16.