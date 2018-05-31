Private Patrick Thomas Cassatt was a soldier in the Korean War. He was a member of Company E, 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division. At dusk on Nov. 1, 1950, his battalion was one that found itself under attack as the Chinese fought their way in from the border to the west. Many soldiers were killed, captured or reported missing in the incident.
About 60 years ago Cassatt’s family was told that Pvt. Patrick Cassatt was reported Missing in Action in North Korea. On Dec. 31, 1953, the U.S. Army pronounced him Killed in Action. Many of the remains of those who died in battle were never found because soldiers would be buried in mass grave sites created from the fox holes in which they would hide from enemy troops.
The family of Patrick Cassatt comes from Clarington, Pa. He was one of six boys, whose mother passed away during childbirth. All of the brothers went to the military at some point. Patrick served with four of his brothers in World War II, when he lied about his age to join at just 16 years old. He was sent to Germany at the end of the war, and when he returned he went to Erie with one of his brothers to work for General Electric. He had to sign up for the Reserves again, and in the summer of 1950 his unit was called to go to Korea.
Terry Cassatt is the nephew of Patrick Cassatt, and is now in charge of his affairs. In 1998 Terry’s father was contacted by the Department of Defense because it was excavating for the remains of more than 50,000 American soldiers reported as MIAs. Officials from the Defense Department explained that they needed DNA from the family for some unidentified remains that had been brought to the Center for Remains in Hawaii. Sadly, they were not those of Patrick Cassatt, but the family is still hopeful.
All of Cassatt’s siblings have died, and Terry Cassatt is now the oldest living relative. He also served as a sergeant in the Army during the Vietnam era, along with several of his cousins. With many of his cousins now dead, he is the end of the family.
He recently had to have a liver transplant, and didn’t know how much longer he would be around. It became really important to him that his “Uncle Patrick” would have a final resting place if his remains were ever found.
Through meetings that he attended in Washington, D.C., he found that he could have a marker placed in honor of his uncle in the Arlington National Cemetery. With the help of his cousin Eric, who lives in D.C., he was able to get the marker placed, and was granted a full military funeral.
There were 15 family members in attendance at the funeral for Pvt. Patrick Cassatt. “They had a really moving ceremony,” Terry Cassatt recalled. His wife, Linda Cassatt, agreed, “It brings you to tears.”
The family was honored to have their Uncle Patrick recognized for his part in helping soldiers to safety during the invasion so many years ago.
At the ceremony the family was directed to the proper section of the cemetery. They witnessed a rifle detail to honor their uncle, then were shown to chairs lined up right next to the gravesite for the folding of the flag. Terry Cassatt even made sure to capture on video as much of the ceremony as he could in the name of his lost uncle.
This was not only important for Terry, but for his whole family as Cassatt explained, “We fought in all the wars.”
They have had members fight in all the wars dating back to the Civil War era. He was even able to find a familial relation on the Gettysburg Monument that fought for the Union Army. None of them are ignorant to the hardships of war. It meant a great deal to all of them that their uncle be recognized for what he gave up so other soldiers might be able to return home.
Once a year South Korea invites soldiers who fought in Korea and family members of MIA soldiers to the Demilitarized Zone where the war memorial listings are. Cassatt was unable to go because of health reasons, so his cousin Eric and his wife attended. Eric was able to find Patrick’s name on the memorial and leave a flower in his honor. At the banquet Eric received an Ambassador of Peace medal for Pvt. Patrick Cassatt.
The remains of soldiers from the Korean War began being identified in the 1990s, when they identified the remains of 400 soldiers. The excavation of U.S. soldiers continues in South Korea, but many of the thousands missing are believed to be in North Korea.
With the peace negotiations that are beginning with North Korea it brings the family hope.
“We still believe the remains will be found,” Cassatt said, believing that someday another excavating team will be able to go into North Korea to search and find more missing loved ones. He also hopes that someday he will be able to go to North Korea and walk the ground where his uncle lost his life.
Private Patrick Thomas Cassatt was not just a soldier in the Korean War. He was also a beloved brother, uncle, and son. He never returned home but his family has everything ready, and holds out hope that he will return home someday.
