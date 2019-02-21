BROOKVILLE — The 2019-2020 school year will begin slightly earlier than usual in the Brookville School District.
Monday night the school board approved the proposed calendar for the next school year. The first day of school for students will be Monday, August 26, with a staggered start on Monday and Tuesday of that week for kindergarten students. The last day of school for students is scheduled for Friday, May 22. Any snow days held during the year will be added to the end of the school year.
The board also approved a revised calendar for the current school year. As a result of school being closed on five days between November 15 and February 12 because of inclement weather, the last day of school for students will now be Tuesday, June 4.
Looking ahead to next year, the board voted unanimously to add junior high track to the athletic program, beginning next year. The approximate cost to the district will be $10,000.
The Boosters Club has agreed to provide the money, approximately $1,600, for start-up equipment such as shot puts, javelins and poles for vaulting. The Boosters are also willing to help with the cost of uniforms. Athletic director Dave Osborne said the uniforms will cost approximately $2,400 to $4,000, depending on how many students go out for the sport. He said uniforms are purchased every five years.
Dave Afton, an officer of the Boosters Club, said he wanted to “commend the board for your vote on the junior high track. I believe it is going to be a great program, a program you can be proud of. You are going to see community support and I think it was much needed.”
The board also approved increases for officials at varsity sporting events, including baseball, basketball, football, softball and swimming. The increase will be from $68 to $70 per event. A $5 increase, from $65 to $70, was approved for wrestling. Osborne said the fees paid to the officials are in line with what other schools are paying.
Following the board’s discussion on future of the Family Consumer Science class at the high school, visitor Pam Ames said, “I listened to everyone discuss passionately about the Family Consumer Science teacher and how important everything that they teach is. I agree. I did not hear mentioned something I am passionate about, and that is teaching the students to write cursive. I have two granddaughters. One is in college and she can’t sign her name. I have another granddaughter in high school and she got a passport. I said to her dad, ‘You’re going to have to practice with her, because it calls for a signature.’ Most legal documents that you sign require a signature. God knows they can all print, but they can’t write.”
Superintendent Robin Fillman said that cursive writing is taught in third grade but “it is not practiced throughout the grade levels. It is to be practiced throughout the year, but I believe with the use of technology, kids are on their computers more than they are practicing cursive. We do set time aside in third grade to go over every letter formation.”
Principal Ruthanne Barbazzeni said “from third grade on when students put their names on test papers or sign a disciplinary report, which is not the most positive thing, they have to write it in cursive. That has just been implemented over the past couple years. Last year was the first year we provided a writing certificate for some of the most outstanding students who were writing in cursive.”
Fillman said, “A lot of schools have done away with cursive writing but it was the recommendation of our teachers to keep formal cursive instruction. Again, I just don’t know that they are practicing it.”
In other action:
• board members congratulated high school teams on their recent accomplishments. “The junior high wrestling team won their 10th consecutive district title. When you put that in perspective, not one kid on that team was in our school system when it started. That’s a long time. Ten years is really impressive,” Rick Ortz said. Carol Schindler reminded everyone that “the varsity boys and girls are playing for the District IX championships Thursday night. Both of them are playing Moniteau.” Student representative Brynn Afton said “the girls swim team won their first meet in eight years.”
• the board approved changing several course names. Seventh grade science will become Life Science, eighth grade science will be Physical Science and seventh and eighth grade reading will become seventh and eighth grade literature.
• the board accepted a donation of $75 for use in the library in memory of Ray Puller. The donation was made by Grey and Mary Jo Mytrysak, Larry and Debbie Stinson and Gary and Shirley Hastings.
The next meeting of the Brookville Area School Board will be a work session at 7 p.m. Monday, March 11, in the LGI room at Hickory Grove.
