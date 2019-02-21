BROOKVILLE — Fusion Cafe on Main Street in Brookville is home to several creative and innovative activities.
CREATE Brookville (Community Resources Encouraging Artistic Talent and Education) hosts its “Create Community Market” every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. throughout the months of November-May. The next two are scheduled for Feb. 23 and March 2.
The market showcases locally “handmade, homemade and homegrown” items from businesses, farms and artisans, such as Quiet Creek Herb Farm and School of Country Living and Sun Microgreens of Brookville and Cherish Creamery of Reynoldsville.
In partnership with Historic Brookville Inc. (HBI), CREATE also hosts a farmers market starting in the summer months, lasting until the fall season.
CREATE is known for bringing eccentric and unique forms of art and instruction to the Jefferson County community, such as clogging classes and music workshops.
“Simple Gifts” — a program supported by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts and a state agency funded by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Endowment for the Arts — came to Brookville the first weekend in February, hosting musicians workshops for song birds.
Several workshops, including ukelele at the Brookville YMCA, a children’s concert at the RMA (Rebecca M. Arthurs) Memorial Library and a concert at Holy Trinity Church, as well as a musicians’ workshop at Fusion Cafe (home of CREATE Brookville).
“These talented musicians completely blew our minds with their progression from strangers to arrangers at the musicians workshop last evening,” the CREATE Brookville post says.
In partnership with “Third Loop” — an organization benefiting people in need in Brookville and other areas — CREATE will host a “Let’s Make Warm Gifts” class was held from 7-8:20 p.m. on Tuesday. Participants of all experience levels are welcomed to make hats, scarves, gloves, blankets and other knitted items to be donated to people in need. Instruction and material will be made available at the event, according to the CREATE page.
For more information, contact CREATE Brookville at 814-271-7726 or visit www.createbrookville.net or the Facebook page.
