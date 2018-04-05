BROOKVILLE — Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul Mango has a plan to “Restore the Dream” to Pennsylvania. He believes that governing in the 21st century “should be as distributed as possible and that it’s very difficult in our diverse and dynamic state to impose a one size fits all mandate from Harrisburg.
“And I believe that the best closest place to govern through is the counties – the county commissioners,” Mango told the Courier Express during his one-on-one interview when he stopped in Brookville Wednesday to meet with Republican voters. “They understand emergency services; they understand property taxes; they understand opioid overdose at a very local level and I believe the role of state government is to work with local leaders and give them the resources and knowledge they need to innovate locally in a way that is highly customized to their community.”
He noted that experts say the “opioid overdose epidemic is at least 18-20 different epidemics depending on where you are in the state. In some parts it affects 18-26-year-olds more; in other parts it affects 45-64-year-olds; in some parts it’s due to over prescription; in other parts it’s illicit drugs. So a one size fits all mandate, we don’t think works. A long time ago we coined a statement that said ‘it’s not about standardization but it is about standards.’ So let’s hold our local governments to standards. And a standard would be ‘let’s reduce the drug overdose deaths by 50 percent in five years.’ But we’re not going to tell them how to do it,” he said.
Across the state he has asked county commissioners how often Gov. Tom Wolf asked them to bring him the best idea they have to eradicate the drug overdose epidemic and the answer, he says, is zero. “I’m saying that is where all the knowledge is,” he said, referring to the county level of government.
“I believe the way we’re going to manage and govern the state in the future is through our local leaders and that will require us to get them together quarterly to say how are we doing, how is the budget working, what are your priorities. Sure, if we’re short on money we need to roll up our sleeves and cut costs, but what I would do is ask the county commissioners what are the priorities of the people in your county.” And say, “Guys we’re going to have to do with 5 percent less than we did last year, tell us what we can cut. And that’s the budget I’ll send to the legislature – based on the needs of the people not on the special interest of the folks in Harrisburg.”
“Engage the people and their knowledge to help us solve our most difficult issues,” he said is what he believes needs to be done.
Corporate taxing
Pennsylvania’s corporate tax is the highest in the country at 9.9 percent. Mango wants to drop it to 3.07. And while he says Wolf also wants to lower it, he doesn’t believe Wolf goes far enough with his proposed 8 percent. Mango says such a small percentage is not enough of a change to have companies moving to the state. But taking it down to 3.07 would put Pennsylvania in the top five states for lowest corporate tax.
“We want to lower it to the point that it’s going to make a difference. Where I fault him is he’ll lower it and it won’t make any difference and we’ll have less revenue. I want to lower it so we can attract businesses from all over the world to come here. Here’s the good news, we generate more revenue from the lottery and casinos than we do from corporate taxes so we can lower it without putting us in a deep hole as long as we generate new businesses from lowering it which I think we will.”
School property tax
Mango is also in favor of eliminating the school property tax. He agrees with Senate Bill 76, which would generate school funding through an increase in sales and personal income taxes.
The nature of the real estate base is changing, he noted. “The growth part of Pennsylvania is not for profit health systems, not for profit universities, not for profit government buildings and the residents are picking up way too much. We’ve had about 10,000 evictions a year from people who can’t pay their property taxes.” Most of them, he said, are seniors on fixed incomes.
Biggest issue
Mango sees the biggest, single issue facing the state is “people want to be inspired again. They want leaders to tell them we can do this; there is a way we can create prosperity for every one again and it’s here.
“Any change journey that I’ve ever led an organization on begins with a clear and compelling positive vision for where we want to wind up,” he said. The end result for Mango is bringing “our jobs and our children back home.”
