Today

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. High 38F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%.

Tonight

Becoming cloudy. Snow likely late. Low 29F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with rain and snow showers early changing to mainly rain showers in the afternoon. High 47F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.