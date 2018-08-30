FALLS CREEK — Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County, as well as other community members, are lending a hand to a Falls Creek family who recently lost everything.
A fire at 152 Third St., Falls Creek Friday afternoon claimed the home and belongings of David and Tammy Salgado and their two children.
Falls Creek Fire Department Chief Mark Miller confirmed the house was a Habitat for Humanity project. A Google map shows it was built in 2009, according to a previous Courier Express article.
“We are glad the family all made it out safely,” HFH Director Jessica Weinzierl said. “We are in communication with the family and will be supportive in the process.”
The Clearfield Habitat chapter has never experienced a fire before, so they aren’t sure of an exact protocol for dealing with the situation, Weinzierl said. The most important thing is for them to reach out and be supportive during this difficult time, she said.
“The Red Cross and community have been very supportive and helpful as well,” she said.
Shortly after Friday’s fire, neighbor Kristy Baughman and others in the neighborhood pulled together to help the family.
The neighbors started a donation drive for the Salgado family and donations were taken to the Comfort Suites in DuBois for the family. Clothing, toiletries and school supplies are all needed.
Baughman picked up many of the donations on Tuesday afternoon. She said another neighbor is renting the family a basement apartment and they will be moving there soon.
“The kids were set for the first week of school,” said Baughman, noting that the daughter is a student in the DuBois Area School District and the son attends Jeff Tech.
Anyone who wants to donate clothing still can do so at the Comfort Suites in DuBois until Friday, Baughman said.
Sizes are:
- Man –large shirt, 34/36 pants
- Woman –extra small shirts, size 5 pants
- Teenage boy –large shirts, size 18/20 pants
- Young girl –size 7/8 shirts and pants
If anyone wishes to donate furniture or household items, Baughman said arrangements have been made with the neighbor who is renting the family the apartment to take them there. Individuals can call or text Tammy Salgado at 814-591-4637.
An investigation conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal and the FCVFD, set the estimated damage at $100,000, according to a police report.
