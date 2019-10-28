BROOKVILLE — The Haunted Barn is one of the primary Halloween attractions in the area for a good fright, and it is entirely operated by volunteers who just have a love for scaring.
The Haunted Barn was initiated by Chris Hughes and her family about 22 years ago as something enjoyable for her family and friends. Her daughter was a teenager at the time, and it started as a walk around their yard to scare her friends.
Three years later, they moved it to the barn where it is staged today, and it continued to grow from there. They started to take donations from people who wanted to walk through the barn, and then taking fliers to the schools to get the word out.
“We used to go to them (haunted walks) when the kids were little, and we’d get out and say ‘Oh I would’ve done this,’ and that’s what made me want to start the whole thing.” Hughes said.
She has two younger sons as well, and told them they would do this and scare people instead of going trick-or-treating, and they were all for it when using the barn started. The barn she uses is on her mother’s property, and she loves to come out and sit in the garage where tickets are issued.
“I take out the expenses, then I give any profit to whatever fire company sponsors us,” Hughes said. “Usually, it’s between Pine Creek and Corsica who sponsors us.”
At first it was just Hughes family members who helped with the barn. They have gathered more volunteers over the years, and grown to take the walk out to the woods, and back to the barn. They try to change it up every year, but the one room they have every year is the “corn room,” with corn stalks hanging all around.
Now, Hughes also has two groups who each take on an entire room in the barn. The Domres family and the Stormer family each take on a room. The Stormers have a clown room every year, because they know many people don’t like clowns.
This is the first year the Domres have had their own room. They have the lights turned off, and use light up masks to sneak up on people as they come through the room. They wait until they can sneak up on them in the dark to light up their masks.
“This is our biggest year. We’ve never had 1,000 people,” Hughes said. “If this weekend is good, and with next weekend I think we’ll reach it.”