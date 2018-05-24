EDITOR’S NOTE — This is the second in an ongoing series of columns focusing on the people of our area who restore and enjoy older cars, and on the cars that are their passion. The column is planned to appear in the Tri-County Sunday every week. If you have or know of one of these cars, please feel free to call Courier Express Editor David Sullens at (814) 503-8863 or at dsullens@thecourierexpress.com and tell him about it. If you call about someone else’s car, please provide contact information including a telephone number of the car’s owner.
CORSICA — David Leadbetter really wasn’t supposed to buy his 1971 El Camino SS.
About six years ago, Leadbetter, the mayor of Corsica, suggested that he and his wife drive to the Central Penn Auto Auction near Lock Haven.
She agreed to the outing, but with a stipulation: “You’re not buying anything!” she told him. And off they went!
At the auction, he wasn’t even registered as a buyer, but when the El Camino came across, he couldn’t help himself and the next thing anyone knew, his hand was up.
His wife’s reaction was quick: “You are not going to buy it!”
But later that day, he drove the truck home.
Leadbetter, who owns a paint and body shop and a heavy wrecker service in Corsica, has an affinity for El Caminos. He owns five now, but stresses that one “is for parts.”
The ‘71 was a Florida truck, he told me recently, so is entirely free of rust. In fact, he said, he’s had to do nothing to it.
It is powered by its original 350 cubic inch engine with a 4-barrel carburetor and Chevy’s Turbo 400 automatic transmission.
Solid black, the truck wears 15-inch American Racing wheels with Master Craft tires.
Leadbetter speculates that the truck may have seen a drag strip at some time in its past because mounted prominently between the seats in the back window is a fire extinguisher.
A tonneau cover hides the El Camino’s bed.
Its interior is immaculate and, except for the addition of a gauge panel and a tach below the dash, original.
Leadbetter, who, in addition to the El Caminos — two of them not yet restored — also owns a 1940 Dodge coupe with a 350 Chevy powerplant, a 1956 Ford F100, a Honda Del Sol he has not yet restored, and a 1941 International KB7 wrecker said he does not show any of his collection. “I don’t have time,” he told me. “I’ll drive them in Fourth of July parade or we might go for an evening drive in the summer sometimes, but I don’t have time to show them.”
Leadbetter, 77, has has operated his paint and body shop “58 years or more.” He and his brother started the business when he was 22 or 23 years old.
He and his wife, Sandra, have one son, Terry, 56, who owns a shop in Corsica that does some body work but focuses on mechanic work.
Leadbetter, who works out every day, used to own the gym in Brookville — now Brookville Health and Fitness — where he does that. He sold it five or six years ago.
His heavy duty wrecker service, Leadbetter Towing, he said, opened when the Interstate went through.
David Sullens, who has long had an affinity for things automotive and once wrote an automotive column (evaluating new cars) that ran in newspapers in five states, is executive editor of the East Coast Group of Community Media Group and editor of the Courier Express.
