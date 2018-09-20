BROOKVILLE — Members of the Brookville Area School Board learned Monday night what the cost of financing a multi-million dollar loan to finance a new wing to the elementary school will cost.
Business administrator Ellen Neyman reviewed the current loans being paid by the district. Included are loans for renovations at the high school and Hickory Grove, which will be retired in 2027; and a second loan for the high school, which will be retired in 2032. The total principal still owed for the three loans is $16,370,000.
Looking ahead to the building project being considered to bring all students to a one campus setting, Neyman told the board current interest projections are 3.5 percent, making the annual interest $35,000 for each million borrowed. The district’s current capital reserve balance, which can be used only for capital expenditures, is $5.66 million.
As an example Neyman used the $13 million cost listed in the feasibility study. Using the capital reserve balance would require a loan of $8 million. The projected interest would be $280,000 annually. Neyman said that equates out to approximately 1 mill of tax revenue. “This would be a new cost and we would have to cut programs, raise taxes or a combination of both,” she said.
“It scares everyone,” board member Frank Bartley said. “This is the way it is. However, in defense of everyone sitting at this table, two other boards recently spent millions on the high school and Hickory Grove. They must have had intestinal fortitude that we don’t have. We can’t be awed by this, even though it is awe-inspiring. It is very sobering. We’ve been trying to do this for 50 years. It’s not emotional; there are other factors that go into it. I think that’s why we were elected, to separate emotion from what we need to do. Doing nothing is what I heard we are not going to do. Doing nothing is not an option.”
Earlier in the meeting district resident Jean Dush said she was addressing the board “with a concern for our taxpayers. I have a problem with the addition you want to build. We are losing taxpayer revenue. Where are we going to make it up?” She also referred to declining student population, the need for additional parking if the new wing is built, and a concern of how older students might treat the younger students if they are on one campus.
The next meeting of the Brookville Area School Board will be its work session at 7 p.m. Monday, October 8, in the LGI room at Hickory Grove.
