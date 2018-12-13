BROOKVILLE — While E.M. “Jack” Parker Jr. passed away in March, his legacy of working to help his community is still alive.
Many people across the region remember Jack as the owner of E.M. Parker Signs and the Parker’s Indian Trading Post, along Route 36 in Cook Forest. Jack, who graduated from Punxsutawney High School in 1946, was very active in the community. A member of the Masons for 70 years and affiliated with the Hobah Lodge 276 in Brookville, he was also a lifetime member of the Shriners. Many may remember seeing him riding his three-wheeler in area parades. He was also a past president of the Cook Forest Vacation Bureau. A savvy businessman, his Trading Post offered a unique experience for those stopping by, whether visitors to the area or local residents.
In Brookville, the Jefferson County Historical Society, the Brookville Food Pantry, and Scripture Rocks all benefited from his involvment in his community. He was always busy. He enjoyed the sign painting and lettering that was part of his business. He even painted a Merry Christmas sign, spelling the words backwards for a bathroom in his and his wife Jean’s home so that people looking into the mirror would be greeted with a “Merry Christmas.”
Asked how she would describe her husband of 34 years and one month, Jean Parker said he was “a true gentleman, a Christian by faith, always kind and good, patient and honest, thoughtful, brillant, gentle and wise.”
Jack’s legacy will live on into the future not just in what he accomplished while alive but also by the help that will be given in his memory to help others in the community throught the formation of the E.M. “Jack” Parker Jr. Legacy Society at WRC. In loving memory of Jack, the Parker family has dedicated a generous donation to WRC’s charitable mission. Jack was one of WRC’s Laurelbrooke Landing Campus residents from January 2017 to March of this year.
“I have been asked why give a gift to benefit WRC Senior Services, of which I say why not? E.M. “Jack” Parker Jr., my husband for 34 years plus one month, was a very well known, respected and successful businessman in our area. In Jack’s passing away at the McKinley Health Center at the age of 92, I realize there are so many families with aged parents who need financial help for many different reasons and cannot give their loved ones the love and care they are so worthy of receiving at this chapter of their lives,” Jean Parker, Jack’s beloved wife, said of why the E.M. “Jack” Parker, Jr. Legacy Society is so vitally important to the community.
But the best part of the E.M. “Jack” Parker Legacy Society is that anyone can follow Jack’s lead in helping others in need by also donating to his Legacy Society so that it continues to help others for many, many years to come.
“Jack received the ‘Bestest of Best’ care at McKinley Health Center, and when supporting WRC with your financial gift it may help your neighbor or your unknown friend who needs you. Jack was low-keyed, a true gentleman and kindness belongs in his legacy. All gifts made to the E.M. “Jack” Parker Jr. Legacy Society will not only help honor his memory but also help support those who are deserving of the very best care,” Jean Parker said.
In a news release, WRC said it is “honored to work with Jean to ensure that Jack’s legacy continues to bestow charity, understanding and hope onto those that are in need of supportive care throughout the aging process. Jack and Jean Parker’s generosity will help ensure that WRC can continue to help those in Jefferson County communities.”
WRC is accepting donations in the name and spirit of E.M. “Jack” Parker Jr. in remembrance of his kindness and love of community. For more information contact Danielle Corrigan-Gabler, director of Development at (814) 932-2458 or via email at dgabler@wrc.org.
