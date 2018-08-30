REYNOLDSVILLE — The first day of school was highlighted at Jeff Tech’s committee meeting this week, and a treasured board member was remembered.
Monday evening’s gathering was the board’s first committee meeting since the passing of Randall L. Curley, who was a member of both the DuBois Area School District and Jeff Tech school boards.
“His time at Jeff Tech was very impactful,” said Chairman Dr. Fred Park. “I really appreciate what he brought to this board — his smile, his wit, his questions. His experience with us and the way he did things will encourage us in situations and challenges before us.
“My thoughts go out to his family at this time.”
Administrative Director Barry Fillman also spoke of Curley, referring to him as someone who was always “passionate about DuBois and Jeff Tech.”
“He always had a smile on his face,” he said. “It made a huge difference here.”
The meeting also focused on the start of the fall semester, which was Tuesday. Fillman thanked the maintenance and custodial staff for the readiness and appearance of the school.
He also highlighted the start of the Diesel Mechanics Program, which is now in session, and the on-site childcare services now provided for students by Creative Garden LLC of Punxsutawney.
Construction of a new Diesel Mechanic and Heavy Equipment program building began on May 14, and was finished just before the start of the school year.
“This place has impacted the lives of a lot of families and generations of students,” Fillman said. “There are a lot of interesting things happening here.”
Jeff Tech will also offer the Community Eligibility Provision this year, which allows all enrolled students to receive a free breakfast and lunch at the school each day.
Park announced that he attended Jeff Tech’s 64th Practical Nursing Program graduation on Aug. 1, where he is always glad to hear success stories from students and family.
“There is always a good story at PN graduation,” he said. He recalled seeing a grandmother who completed the program be greeted by a “way to go, grandma” salute from their grandchild.
