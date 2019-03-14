BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area School Board was given a glimpse into the achievements of students attending Jeff Tech during a presentation at the board’s work session Monday night.
Students from the cosmetology and machine shops spoke briefly about their learning experiences at Jeff Tech.
Kyle Knapp, a junior in the machine shop, plans to be involved in his family business after he completes his schooling. “Jeff Tech has had a great impact on me,” he said. “I’m glad they gave me this opportunity to pursue my dreams.” Knapp said he passed his NIMS certifications before the end of his tenth-grade year. He showed several parts he had created in his shop, saying that just passing “is not good enough; in our trade you have to be perfect.”
Cosmetology students Kelsey Delarme, Richelle Allshouse and Falisha Hutchins talked about the recent district skills competition.
Delarme showed a hairstyle she had completed on a mannequin. “We are assigned four skills, just the hands-on skills that we do in school from week to week.” She said the students are also available to serve the public on Thursday afternoons, offering cuts, colors, perms, manicures, and pedicures, “anything like that, the hands-on skills that learn.”
During the skills competition she was given a mannequin and a picture of a hairstyle. She had to cut and style the mannequin’s hair to match the picture.
Hutchins said, “We had about 30 students go to district skills competition. There are many different competitions you can go to, such as job skill interview and competitions within your specific trade. There are a lot of different opportunities for students.”
Board president Don Gill told the students “we are very proud of all of you. You represent our districts well. Jeff Tech is something this board believes in, and it is an untapped resource, in my mind.”
Fred Park, who represents Brookville on the Jeff Tech board, said he enjoys having “students come from the various shops and present things that are going on. We hold our meetings in those shops, and it’s always interesting to have students come and do that.”
In other action during the meeting:
- Superintendent Robin Fillman presented a certificate to business manager Ellen Neyman, who recently became certified by the state of Pennsylvania as a school business administrator.
- Fillman talked briefly about the vacancy in the elementary music department, following the resignation of teacher Kim Thomas, who is retiring at the end of this school year. The board will discuss the vacancy next week, to decide whether to fill the position with a full-time or half-time teacher, or to reassign Thomas’ duties among other teachers.
- Assistant superintendent Brigette Matson reported that the district has been recognized by the College Board with a Computer Science Female Diversity Award. She said the award recognizes the female students “participating in our AP Computer Science class, and that is a rarity. We were recognized as a district for this and it is something we should be very proud of.”
Matson also reported that two Brookville teams participated in the Vex Robotics state competition on Saturday. “This is our first year to have the course and they had a great experience with it.” Some of the students will be giving a demonstration at next week’s board meeting.
- Fillman reported the district has received a request to have a name on a diploma changed. “After students graduate there are instances where students have changed their gender, so they ask that their name be changed on the diploma. That is something the school district is to honor, and we did honor that,” she said. Fillman said she expects to have additional requests. “At the administration level we discussed possibly charging a fee for the new diploma, as diplomas are quite expensive. Since this was our first request we did that free of charge, but we are looking at the future, if these requests are more common.”
The school board will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. Monday, March 18, in the LGI room at Hickory Grove.
