BROOKVILLE — Preparing for a busy summer season, the Jefferson County Fair Authority discussed contracts for several events at its February meeting.
The board renewed its contract with Bartlebaugh Amusements. Bartlebaugh will provide a minimum of 16 rides during the carnival, along with games and concessions. The contract was renewed for three years.
The authority also approved changes to the contract with JM Motorsports for the demolition derby to be held Saturday, July 20 during the fair. The Tuff Trucks will not be included in this year’s event, which will include figure 8 racing at 4 p.m. and the demolition derby at 8 p.m.
Authority member Toni Facchine reported the registration for the Keystone National Demolition Derby, to be held August 3 and 4, is filling up quickly. “We already have 55 cars registered,” she said, noting that besides local area entries, registrations have come from Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio and Maryland. She said that former demo derby driver Tom Slack and his son, Ryan, have also registered for the derby. “I think it’s going to be a good show,” she said. The demolition derby is being organized by Bo Lockwood.
Also discussed were minor changes in the contract for the June rock concert hosted by Nathan Sharp, which were approved. A five-year contract with the Trailblazers Saddle Club was approved. The Trailblazers will continue to maintain the horse ring and building except during fair week and their activities at the fairgrounds are subject to approval by the fair board. Also approved was a new contract for fair vendors, which includes minor changes.
Tabled were contracts with JM Motorsports for a proposed truck show in May and the Full Pull truck and tractor pull in June.
4H Plans/Requests
Visitors Matt Snyder and Amanda Kanouff presented several proposals and requests to the authority on behalf the 4-H exhibitors at the fair.
They outlined their plan to build new chicken pens to provide a larger and more comfortable living area for the chickens that are shown during the fair. “There will also be more room for turkeys, if it is needed,” Kanouff said. Their plan is to build at least 12 of the new pens, at an approximate cost of $25 per pen. Existing cages will be used if necessary. The proposal was approved by the board.
They also asked the board to consider replacing the existing gates on the hog barn with double gates and to install a hydrant at the open livestock barn. More details will be presented later about a plan “to spruce up the area” around the 4-H barns. “Items will be donated and it will be done as a 4-H lesson,” Kanouff said.
State Fair Convention
During the meeting board members Wayne Jackson and Stefany Alexander reported on their experiences at this year’s state fair convention. Both attended some of the table topics discussions and trade show. Alexander also attended the queen’s coronation banquet. “Danielle (VanSteenberg, Jefferson County’s co-queen), did a tremendous job. We learned a lot and overall it was a good experience.”
New authority member
Welcomed to the fair authority was new member Jeff McMaster, who was appointed to a five-year term in December. He fills the position of Neil Silvis, who retired from the board. Reappointed to a five-year term on the board was Doug Zimmerman.
Following routine reports the meeting was closed with an executive session.
Meetings
The next meeting of the finance committee will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 27. The next regular meeting of the Jefferson County Fair Authority will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 6. Both meetings will be held in the conference room at the Conservation Center.
