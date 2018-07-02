BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Fair Authority met Monday evening to put the finishing touches on plans for this year’s Jefferson County Fair, which will open Sunday, July 15 at 1:30 p.m.
It was announced that Pennsylvania’s Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding plans to visit the fair on Thursday afternoon. During his visit Redding plans to tour the fairgrounds and make a special presentation.
While nearly everything is ready for the fair, several members of the board expressed the need for help from more volunteers, especially with gates and security. “We need new blood coming in,” secretary Jim Grant said. “If you know anybody that needs something to do, we can use the help.” Anyone interested in volunteering at the fairgrounds should contact any member of the fair authority.
Reports were given on various activities which will be held throughout the fair.
Authority member Toni Facchine said she is excited about this year’s pageant to select the fair’s queen, junior queen and princess. “There are some very talented young ladies and I think it is going to be a good pageant,” she said. Sixteen girls have entered the pageant, which will be held Sunday after the opening ceremony. The theme for this year’s pageant is “Proud to be an American Girl.”
It was reported that more than 40 vendors will be on the midway at the fair, selling everything from frog legs to clothing. There are also at least 8 vendors signed up for a spot in the tan expo building.
There will also be more exhibits in the animal barns. Janet Douthit reported that “the numbers are up” and some of “the barns are full.”
Routine business reports, including a review of the emergency evacuation plan, were discussed.
The next meeting of the finance committee is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, July 25, with the next regular meeting of the Jefferson County Fair Authority to be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.