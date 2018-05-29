BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners met on Wednesday last week. The temporary move caused Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik to be unable to attend the meeting, leaving the voting up to Commissioners Jack Matson and Herb Bullers.
It was a short agenda for the officials. Beyond the routine items, Matson and Bullers approved just two motions:
- The motion to submit the Human Services Plan for the fiscal year 2018 to 2019 in accordance to the provisions of the Act 80 and the rules and regulations of the PA Department of Human Services.
- The motion to accept the results of the official count from the May 15 General Primary Election that was completed on May 22. The commissioners took time to specifically acknowledge the three people that do the official count. They recognized the work put in by Janet Hegburg, Dawn Ellen Defelice, and Tammy Carulli to get the official count completed.
The next Commissioners meeting will return to its usual day of the week. It is set for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 12, at Jefferson Place.
