Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely. High around 80F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.