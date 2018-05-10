BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners ratified a four-year collective bargaining agreement with AFSCME (American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees) that was reached on May 7.
The agreement was with the Children & Youth Services staff and includes a 55 cents/hour raise in the first year and a 50 cent raise per year for the next three years. Commissioner Jack Matson said employees will be paying the same health care as other county employees received and that they were able to retain their parking spaces. The contract affects 16 people.
The county has also contracted with Service Access and Management Inc. (SAM, Inc.), a provider of human services and management services throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Included in the list of county invoices for April 25 through May 8, was one for SAM, Inc. It was for CYS Management Services from April 1 through June 30 in the amount of $216,591.
“We have subcontracted some of the management, the finance piece and the ongoing casework for Jefferson County. Intake, all child protective services, call screeners are going to stay with the county. Right now we believe it’s going to be 13 people are going to be county employees,” Matson said.
“We’re really excited. It’s a new era in Jefferson County. We believe SAM has what it takes, has the management expertise, has the experienced working in human services to help us out.” Matson, who noted that he sits on several boards for human services and has talked to congressmen and senators, said “it just seemed like the state was not doing enough to pay attention to CYS, to improve it. Across the state CYS agencies are plagued by high turnover, which causes strive among the families. What we’re trying to do is a better job of hiring, a better job of making it a little easier to hire. Do some training on the front end. Hold back our employees a little bit, give them some training time before we put them into the field and expose them to the real world because there are some aspects of CYS that are really, really tough.”
Matson, in describing CYS staff, said he looks at them as another batch of heroes. “What we try to do as commissioners is find a way to provide a better service and I think we have found that with SAM,” which is based out of Berks County but also has offices in Brookville and DuBois. Matson noted that improving the workplace to keep workers happy and on staff is the first step in providing better service to the children and youth of the county.
Help for homeowners
The commissioners also approved an agreement with the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency for $60,000 for the 2017 Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Fund Program. The beneficiaries of the program are low- to moderate-income homeowners who own and occupy a residence in Jefferson County, Matson said. Activities that may be included in this program are roof repair/replacement, furnance repair/replacement, water heater replacement, plumbing repairs, electrical repairs and foundation repairs.
For information on eligibility requirements, homeowners should contact the Jefferson County Department of Development. Qualifications, Matson said, include being up to date on taxes, being a homeowner and meeting an income requirement.
Appointment
The commissioners appointed Carol Bernat of Punxsutawney to the Jefferson County Solid Waste Authority Board for a five-year term. Bernat’s term will expire Dec. 31, 2022.
Corrections Employee Week
The Commissioners proclaimed this week as Corrections Employee Week – May 6-12. Matson noted the Jefferson County Jail was one of two facilities in the county that is operated on a 24/7 basis. “Those guys really put in the hours and do a good job for us up there,” he said.
He added that the jail is still having some issue with turnover and would like to hire a few more people. At last month’s county jail board meeting, it was mentioned that the jail is looking for more part-time employees.
“Thank you very much for what you do for the county,” Matson told two Jefferson County Jail employees, William Schiafone and Charles Ellermeyer, who attended Tuesday’s commissioners meeting, representing all of the county’s corrections employees.
Meeting dates
The next commissioners meeting has been set for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 23. This is a one-time change from the usual Tuesday meeting. The jail board will also meet that day at noon. Both meetings will be held at Jefferson Place.
All county offices are scheduled to be closed on Monday, May 28, for observance of Memorial Day.
Financial actions
The commissioners also entered into two agreements Tuesday with CPA firms. The first was with Maher Duessel, a Pennsylvania CPA, to perform an audit of the financial statements of the 911 program for 2017.
The second agreement was with Zelenkofske Axelrod, LCC, to perform consulting services for the county as it relates to the 2016 cost allocation plan. This agreement was at a rate of $185 per hour.
Public comments
In the public comments portion of the meeting, Brookville resident Randy Bartley noted that Brookville’s Memorial Service this year would take place at 6 p.m. May 28 at the county courthouse with music provided by the Brookville Community Band.
