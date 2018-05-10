Today

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. High around 65F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Rain and thunderstorms. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 73F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.