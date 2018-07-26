BROOKVILLE — “We had an awesome week,” Toni Facchine, a member of the Jefferson County Fair Authority, said after the close of the 2018 Jefferson County Fair.
Good weather contributed to the success of this year’s fair, which showed the highest attendance in five years. “Overall, attendance numbers were up throughout the week,” she said. “We couldn’t have asked for better weather.”
A highlight of the fair was the presentation of the Friends of the Fair award Tuesday night. Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Reading presented the award to longtime volunteer Rachel Grubbs of Brockway.
Grubbs became a volunteer with the fair in the mid-1990s as office manager. She continues to serve in that role, as well as volunteering on several fair committees.
Throughout the week fairgoers had the opportunity to vote for the Fair Baby of their choice. This year’s contest had 28 entries, including two baby goats.
The winner of this year’s contest is Gracelyn Noelle, daughter of Ryan and Angel Rishell.
Just under $2,200 was raised in the contest, with all donations going to the NICU at Penn Highlands DuBois.
The annual senior citizens picnic, held Thursday, was also a success. Molly McNutt, executive director of the Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging, said “around 560 people attended the picnic. I am really proud of the JCAAA staff for putting on a wonderful senior picnic. Everyone seemed to have a really good time, which is our goal. We had help from Brookville High School Honor Society students, which made the process of set-up and clean-up a breeze. We look forward to next year’s picnic.”
Members of the Jefferson County Farm Bureau were on hand all day Thursday at the fair, collecting non-perishable food items and cash donations for local food banks. Farm Bureau member Lorie Park said that $84 was raised, along with 107 pounds of food. Some of the animals purchased at the livestock auction will also be donated.
The Joe Shields Exhibit Building was filled with a wide range of items, from the garden to the re-purposed items. Blue ribbon winners in the fair’s new contests were: Susan Alexander of Brookville, re-purposed wood pallets; Lorie Park of Brookville, decorated paper mache hands, which were donated by Pat Catan’s; Debbie Pifer of Punxsutawney, quilt squares. More than 1,400 exhibits were shown, with the exhibitors including 60 first-time exhibitors.
Facchine said that the “comments that we heard and saw on Facebook were positive. We saw a lot of happy faces during the week.”
Looking ahead, board secretary Jim Grant said, “The board of directors of the Jefferson County Fair thanks the people and businesses of Jefferson County for the fine support shown over the past few weeks to make this year’s fair among the best ever. Due to the short time since the close of fair week, and the incomplete financial statements at this moment, the board has decided to cancel the August 1 board meeting. The next regular board meeting will be held on Wednesday, September 5. Meanwhile, other horse and community events will continue on the fairgrounds as scheduled.
