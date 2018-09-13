The weekend’s rain brought flooding in some areas with some creeks rising to the brim of their banks and others spilling over throughout Jefferson County. According to the Jefferson County EMS rain gauge, anywhere from 3 ½ to 4 inches of rain had been recorded by mid-day Monday.
According to published reports, by Monday Brockway had received 3.78 inches of rain; Brookville was estimated by radar data of having 2.02 inches and Punxsutawney had 3.12 inches.
Jefferson County EMS Director Tracy Zents said that Route 119 between DuBois and Punxsutawney was closed Monday late afternoon because of running water.
He said there was rising water around homes on Smyers Street and along Berry Road in Henderson Township. Voluntary evacuations were taking place in those areas.
In Brookville, Walter Dick Memorial Park was closed by Brookville Borough, Zents said, as a precaution. While the North Fork was rising and covering a portion of the parking area, the turbulance at the dam made it a safety risk. So people were being kept away from the area.
In Punxsutawney, he noted that there were a lot of flooded basements and Mahoning Creek was rising. Also rising was Redbank and Sandy Lick creeks in the Brookville area. Redbank was said to be at 17.2 feet at 3:01 p.m. Flood stage for the creek is 16 feet.
In Falls Creek, first responders closed South Pancoast Road, which runs between Route 950 (Reynoldsville-Falls Creek Road) and Wayne Road, at 3 a.m. Monday after water covered the road. Monday afternoon one lucky woman drove through the flooded area and made it to the other side. She did however note that the water wasn’t too deep where she entered the flooded area and about halfway across it was much deeper than she had at first thought. By that time she didn’t think she could go back and so continued forward toward Route 950. Her vehicle just made it out of the flood waters before the motor stopped.
“I am in constant contact with Jefferson County EMA, getting weather updates from the NWS,” Falls Creek Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mark Miller told the Courier Express, a sister newspaper. “We inspect and monitor water levels in the flood-prone areas, and we inspect and go over all of our water rescue equipment, including our boat, gear, dive equipment and underwater camera.”
In Reynoldsville, Zents said the ball fields and soccer fields were flooded out. Water Street in Summerville was also seeing flooding Monday.
While the heavy rains were through the area by late Monday, Zents said the creeks would continue to rise as water runoff and rains from areas further upstream entered the waterways.
As for Hurricane Florence, which is expected to hit the Carolinas this week, Zents said it is too early as the storm is too far out to determine how it may impact the county. The Jefferson County Emergency Services will have a plan ready to go though just in case.
Zents recommends that people watch and listen for flood and weather warnings, and take them seriously. Weather text alerts are available, as well as updates from the Jefferson County Emergency page, which is linked to the National Weather Service.
