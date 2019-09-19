BROOKVILLE — In September of 1829 a meeting was held that would be the birth of Brookville and the formation of the county seat of Jefferson County.
Three county commissioners – John Mitchell of Centre County, Robert Orr of Armstrong County and Alexander McCalmont of Venango County – met at the home of James Barnett where they accepted the offer of John Pickering for land for the county seat, naming it Brookville because of the number of springs and streams in the area.
In a deed dated July 31, 1830, Pickering gave the county “the square of ground where the courthouse” now stands “upon which to erect county buildings.” In 1832 the first courthouse was built on the same tract of land where the current courthouse sits. It was torn down in 1866 and the current courthouse was completed three years later in 1869.
In the 1850s a jail and the sheriff’s residence was built on the west side of the courthouse. That building was demolished in 1927 when the county added the rear wing to hold jail cells on the basement floor and offices on the floors above.
The county on Friday marked the 150th anniversary of the current courthouse’s compeletion. The all-day event included courthouse tours, the unveiling and dedication of a new World War II KIA/MIA Memorial on the courthouse lawn, a musical presentation by the Punxsutawney Area High School Marching Band, an art exhibit with the courthouse as its theme, an official ceremony on the front porch of the courthouse, cupcakes, an original play and the lightning of the clock tower.
“The evening of Sept. 13, 1869, our courthouse was dedicated as a temple of justice to the county. The Honorable James Campbell, of Clarion County, the President Judge of the Judicial District, gave the dedication speech,” Jefferson County Commissioner Jack Matson said at the official anniversary ceremony. A recording of the words of that speech was then played over the loud speakers.
It was within this speech that those in attendance learned that it cost $80,000 to erect the current courthouse, which Campbell called “at once an honor and an ornament to the town and the county where the titles of their property may be securely kept, their wrongs redressed and their rights vindicated. It belongs to every man, woman and child in the county. They have a right to be proud of it, to guard it from injury, to protect it from harm.”
The original spire from the Jefferson County Courthouse that was erected in 1869 was on display Friday in the town square. “When they did the renovation of the courthouse in 2009, John Hegburg, the clerk of the works for all the county buildings and most of the important projects in this county was up in the bell tower messing with the spire,” Matson said, adding that Hegburg discovered that the spire was held on with just “three six-penny nails.
“The only reason it was still up there was because of habit,” Matson joked.
Hegburg brought the spire down and a new one was erected as part of the renovation. “We found the original spire this week and brought it out,” Matson, who was acting as the Master of Ceremonies during the celebration.
Hegburg died a few months ago but “he was instrumental in making this courthouse look the way it does today.”
“In 2008, the Pickering Street wall had separated from the rest of the building and was in danger of falling in. The whole building was in disrepair. John, as John does, took special care of the building. Brick by brick he pored over the blueprints and made sure the contractors were following it to the letter,” Matson said, then asked for a moment of silence in honor of Hegburg.
The rule of lawA judge of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court was also on hand to help mark the courthouse anniversary. The Honorable Kevin M. Dougherty in his address to those gathered in front of the courthouse noted that “this courthouse signifies the best a county has to offer. I can be so bold as to say this edifice is a monument that was shaped by the people of Jefferson yet it is the thing that has shaped Jefferson County. You don’t realize the time capsule that you look at. The history, the rule of law, the protection of our citizenry all starts here. But mostly, what we have to realize and appreciate today is that 150 years ago the constitution proved it could work. When the executive, the legislature and the judiciary branches of the government come together good things happen. You’re looking at it.”
Temple of JusticeState Rep. Dush, of Brookville, said that less than 40 years after the first courthouse was erected, “the need became apparent for a temple of justice, as president judge James Campbell, Jefferson County’s first president judge, called this building, to be erected for the citizens of Jefferson County. Temple of justice is a fitting description of the purpose of buildings like this.”
Reason to be proudBrookville Borough Councilman Randy Bartley, in talking about the courthouse, said “This didn’t happen by accident. This was a vision. The original commissioners in a pioneer community, shortly after the Civil War, had a vision to build this structure. In 1927, the county commissioners floated a bond issue ... it was the right thing to do. They put in an elevator, they put the L on here. The commissioners decided to rehab this building not many years ago, and they tore this thing apart and built it up ... it was done because it was the right thing to do. The current commissioners shined the old girl up today and people, you have reason to be proud.”
Justice is servedJefferson County President Judge John H. Foradora quoted Pope Paul VI saying “If you want peace, work for justice. But justice is an illusive proposition. What is justice... We’re human, we’re prone to make mistakes. We need to acknowledge those mistakes and move on together. But there are times we actually see that justice. Today we are asked to decided every facet of human life and human mind. From preconception to post grave and even out into the stratosphere but we do that with the idea that justice is here. Even though we can’t achieve justice in 2019 when you pull into this town, this building still stands for justice because at least once a week I walk in my large courtroom and there are people in there taking pictures that say ‘We drove in off the interstate. What a beautiful courthouse you have. This is just a wonderful building.’ So it still sends the message, this is where justice is served and we try as humans to meet that.”
If these walls...County Commissioner Herb Bullers asked the question if these walls could talk?
“If this building could talk I’d like to ask it several questions. ... First are the values of this county as strong as when the courthouse was established 150 years ago? Second, are the elected officials and their staffs doing the jobs that serve the people of Jefferson County. Third, is the respect for this county being shown by those who were elected to serve this county and fourth, with your vision – 150 years worth – what would you change, why and what would that be? We have history to share with one another tonight because someone took the time to write it down or take a picture. What we are doing today is future history. In 50 years, the people of Jefferson County will probably have another birthday celebration. I hope that this event is included.”
Courthouse repairedCounty Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik noted that before he was elected commissioner in 2004 he had no clue that “this beautiful building needed major repairs. So in ‘05 the commissioners started talking about how to move forward and we looked at what this building layout was and how it might need changed. Over the next couple of years we looked at what this building means to the citizens of the county and the value that it brings to our county. Should we replace it with new construction or repair what we had?”
He said the commissioners office received comments to tear it down as well as from others in favor of repairing the structure saying “no way we could replace this historical building so we needed to fix it. The history in this building could never be replaced and I would agree.”
With an architect hired, Pisarcik said, “part of the design was what the importance was of this building not just for Brookville but to the county as a whole. The study showed that the historic preservation was very important, along with the culture, social, economic and environmental sustainability, to Jefferson County. It also showed that this courthouse is a key ingredient to the quality of life and a huge economic driver of Jefferson County. The design also showed that most of the offices needed changed, regardless if it was to be bigger or just rearranged. I will tell you that every room in this courthouse was touched and upgraded. Even our judge’s chamber’s floor was refinished. But the wood finish on the walls was just cleaned and kept as is.”
That repair has kept the courthouse “solid and sound” as Pisarcik noted. This summer it received minor repairs and a fresh coat of paint to the outside.
Also speaking during the ceremony was Deb Pontzer, on behalf of U.S. Congressman Glenn “G.T.” Thompson; Moriah Hathaway, who read a proclaimtion on behalf of Gov. Tom Wolf. Pontzer read a floor speech Thompson gave on Thursday about the 150th anniversary. Both Dush and Thompson provided citations to the county in honor of the anniversary.