BROOKVILLE — All was quiet in Jefferson County, according to Karen Lupone, Jefferson County Chief Clerk, with no problems at any of the polling locations. A combined 12,811 Republicans and Democrats were not stopped by the thunderstorm that blew through the county Tuesday afternoon and turned out to vote in the 2018 Primary Election.
Republican Ticket
In Jefferson County the race for candidate for U.S. Senator was close with Lou Barletta taking the vote with 52.13 percent (1,772 votes) against Jim Christiana receiving 47.87 percent (1,627 votes).
The bid for governor was won by Paul Mango who received 47.47 percent (1,718 votes) against his two opponents, Scott R. Wagner who got 37.14 percent (1,344 votes) and Laura Ellsworth who got 15.39 percent (557 votes).
In the race for lieutenant governor, Jefferson County gave their vote to Jeff Bartos with 35.84 percent (1,246). He won ahead of three other candidates; Kathy Coder received 22 percent (765 votes), Peg Luksik received 21.40 percent (744), and Diana Irey Vaughan received 20.77 percent (722 votes).
Democratic Ticket
Jefferson County gave the nod to John Fetterman for lieutenant governor with 60.12 percent (710 votes). This was a large margin over the four other candidates for this position; Kathi Cozzone got 22.18 percent (262 votes), Nina Ahmad got 7.96 percent (94 votes) Mike Stack got 6.10 percent (72 votes), and Ray Sosa got 3.64 percent (43 votes).
The race for representative in Congress of the 15th District was won by Susan Boser in Jefferson County. Boser won with 84.85 percent (963 votes) over her opponent Wade Jodun, who received 15.15 percent (172 votes).
