BROOKVILLE — Some motions were made regarding positions within the Children and Youth Services during the Jefferson County Salary Board meeting a week ago. A vote was made to create a County Administrator 1 position within the department, and to eliminate the position of Director once the Administrator 1 position is filled.
When asked about this change Jefferson County Commissioner Jack Matson said it was mostly caused by the semantics that the state prefers to use. The signature for court orders would still require a county employee. The new position would have an annual salary of $42,000.
The board also approved the motion to increase the workday at the 911 center center for dispatchers from eight hours to 12 hours. This schedule was used temporarily, and the workers expressed that they like it better. The board noted that a “happy worker is a good worker,” so the change was approved.
The last motion covered was to increase the hours per week for Children and Youth workers to 37.5 hours. The department is hoping to get back to full staff so the workers will be able to get more time with their families. This change won’t take place until that happens.
