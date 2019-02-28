BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners say they have looked at all of the currently state-certified voting machines multiple times.
They have been holding off deciding on a system, to see if other counties will join to put some pressure on the state Legislature to provide more money to offset the cost to the counties. A handful of other counties, Commissioner Jack Matson said, have already contracted with some of the voting machine vendors.
Governor Tom Wolf has pledged money to the counties to help offset the costs. Jefferson County is slated to receive $14,000 a year for five years. That amounts to $70,000, which is not nearly enough.
Matson said the commissioners are “very pleased” with how the voting systems they have seen operate and noted that whichever system they choose, it will be “adequate to serve our needs.”
“We’re looking at it from a number of different viewpoints,” he added.
Those viewpoints include the ability of the poll workers to maneuver the machines. “Our poll workers may have lifting restrictions – and the poll machines are going to be bulky,” Matson noted, adding that that factor is going to be a part of the decision. Another factor is where the machines will be stored, as they will only be used twice a year.
Matson said the board of commissioners is looking at the “total price,” including the upfront cost plus the annual maintenance cost and the cost of storage.
He noted that the new system “will be a significant change from what the voters are used to here,” adding that there are some options featuring more familiar electronic devices but they are “very expensive.”
The drive is back for paper, he said, noting that those voting machines that use a touch screen will print out a piece of paper. “For us and most of the counties it will be pencil/paper voting or pen/paper voting.
“That’s one thing we’ve heard from a lot of constituents that they liked walking away from a voting place with the tab that said they voted,” Matson said. “That was important to people.”
By law the county has to keep 10 percent more ballots than voters in the county to cover spoiled ballots. The county has 29,626 registered voters as of last May, which means the county would have to keep an additional 2,963 ballots on hand.
Those paper ballots will be an additional cost the county must factor in. Matson said they’ve looked at the idea of printing ballots on site, but that it is the more expensive option compared to having the ballots printed.
Commissioner Herb Bullers said, “the biggest thing that Jack mention here is the change. Everybody is going to realize how different this is going to be. It’s going to be a change for the poll workers, for the voters, everybody. And it’s not going to be what everybody’s used to. And of course everybody says change is good, but it will cause a little grief, a little commotion. Some people will like it, some won’t. But the end result, the board of commissioners is working to make it definitely the best for the taxpayers.”
Matson said, “One of the toughest aspect is the timing of it. If we move fast right now to get it onboard for the fall election, that fall election is the election the three of us are running in. That’s not comfortable but the alternative of that is to debut them in a presidential year which traditionally voter turnout is three to four times what it is in a municipal election.”
The county will have no choice but to unveil the new system during next year’s presidential election primary if the system isn’t in place by this November because the state is decertifying the county’s voting machines as of Dec. 31. This year’s primary, however, will use the election machines the county has used for the past decade and longer.
