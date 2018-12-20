BROOKVILLE — Just outside of Brookville on Chamberlin Road is a Christmas tree farm, where customers can pick their tree from a variety of lots. This tree farm has been around for almost 50 years, and is one of the only tree farms left in the area.
The farm, now run by Paul and Deborah Chada, was purchased by Paul Chada’s parents in the 1960s as a camp. They started growing trees in the late 60s, and only had blue spruce trees at that time.
“That was the tree to have in those times,” Chada explained as he recalled the early days of the farm.
He and his wife took over with the trees in the late 90s. He began adding a variety of fir trees to the farm like fraser, concolor, and douglas. He explained the blue spruces are a sturdier tree, but have the sharper needles while firs are more soft-needled.
Chada estimates that he sells about 300 trees a year from the farm. He has some pre-cut to be chosen from near the front of the lots. Customers are also free to roam the rows of trees to pick one. Chada will help to cut and bail the tree for transportation home as well.
Bill Stein, who was there to pick a tree with his family, shared that he has had a real Christmas tree his whole life.
“I love the smell. Nothing says Christmas like a real tree,” Stein said.
He found them by word of mouth a few years ago. He’s been coming to them for his tree every year since. Stein also talked about how much his kids enjoy getting to come look for a tree. They get to play hide and seek in the trees, and play in the snow when there’s some on the ground.
“I come here because they have beautiful trees, great variety, and the prices are reasonable,” Stein said of Chada’s farm.
Chada begins planting new trees as soon as possible in the spring. It takes about eight to ten years to grow a tree. Once the trees start to grow they have to be sprayed for aphids, fungus, and other dangers to their health. Chada also keeps everything mowed so people can walk through the trees more easily. Then he has to keep them shaped so they stay nice trees for Christmas.
He and his wife attend seminars in Indiana often to keep up-to-date on ways to keep trees healthy and growing.
“Compared to everything, this is the easiest part,” Chada said of cutting and bailing the trees in winter.
He shared some of the funnier stories that have come out of selling Christmas trees. He once had a family cut a 24 foot tree and take 16 feet of it home. They couldn’t take the main streets home because they were worried the tree would scratch other cars. He also knew someone that had a three-story house with windows on each level. They would choose a large tree and cut it into thirds to fill each window.
Paul and Deborah Chada have met many nice people over the years. While Paul Chada says he must be crazy to keep going with the trees, they don’t seem to have any plans to slow down anytime soon.
