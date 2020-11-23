BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County Treasurer James “Moon” VanSteenberg has issued the following notice for military personnel from Jefferson County:
If you are eligible for a Military Hunting License and or Doe License, the Jefferson County Treasurer’s office will once again hold office hours over the Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend. For 2020, that will be on Friday, November 27 from 2-4 p.m.
“We have had a tremendous response with this practice over the years,” VanSteenberg said. “This is the 15th year in which we have opened the Treasurer’s Office on this day to help our local veterans.”
For those military personnel wishing to obtain a license, VanSteenberg provides the following guidelines “to help us help you”:
- Please have your leave papers, Military ID and LES statement.
- Even if you are not eligible for a full Military Hunting license at the reduced rate, we can still issue you your Military Doe License.
- “If you can’t make these hours, please call me at home so I can set up a time we can get together to issue you your license. My home number is (814) 856-2489; my cell number is: (814) 715-1746”
“Thank You for your service to our country,” he adds.
The Treasurer’s Office is located In the Old Means & Lauf Building at 155 Main St., Room 212, Brookville. Any questions prior to Friday, please call the Treasurer’s Office at 849-1609.