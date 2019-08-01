REYNOLDSVILLE — The Jefferson County ABATE chapter managed to raise more than $5,000 for the Jefferson County Veteran’s Affairs Emergency Fund to help veterans in the area with short-term financial stability for emergencies.
Members of the Jefferson County ABATE gathered at Fox’s Pizza in Reynoldsville on July 24 to participate in the pre-dice run event. The restaurant donated 20 percent from all sales for the night to the emergency fund.
Registration for the run was held at the Reynoldsville Eagles Club from 10-11 a.m. at a cost of $10 per person. More than 50 people took part in the event on the day of the run. Riders made five stops throughout the day as they rode through Jefferson County.
The money raised was a combination of both the fundraiser night at Fox’s Pizza, the Dice Run, and donations that were made to the ABATE and Veteran’s Affairs Office. It was deemed a successful first year for the new annual dice run, having raised close to $5,700 total.
“Funds raised by these events and through donations received will provide funds to assist Jefferson County veterans with temporary financial assistance in covering immediate necessities of life in order to keep a stable home environment,” Krupa Steele, director of the Jefferson County Veteran’s Affairs Office, said.
Riders got to stop and roll the dice at each of the planned stops to try to win the prize at the end for high and low roll. They also held a Chinese Auction at the Reynoldsville Eagles Club after the riders made the loop back to Reynoldsville. Many of the prizes in the auction came from people and businesses in the community.
“Anyone can donate year-round if they wanted to... it’s been great seeing the outpouring of the community to help vets here,” Steele said of donations received.
The ride started at the Reynoldsville Eagles Club, traveled to the Sykesville Eagles Club, then to the Punxsutawney Eagles Club, then to the Brookville Eagles Club, and finally to the Bearclaw Inn in Reynoldsville. Riders then went back to the Reynodsville Eagles Club for the auction.
“Those clubs all supported and donated, whether it was donating to the office, or donating to Jefferson County ABATE,” Steele said of the clubs used as stops for the ride.
Steele noted the businesses that made donations to the Jefferson County ABATE Chapter for the fund as well: the Brockway Veterans of Foreign Wars, Friends of the Flag, Rossiter Veteran’s Club, Advance Disposal, Devil’s Barbecue, Furlong Cemetery, Matson Insurance, Korb Monument, Punxsutawney Lions, Punxsutawney Eagles Club, Reynoldsville Eagles Lodge.
Other businesses that donated directly to the Jefferson County Veteran’s Affairs inluded: Alvetro Lawn and Garden, Blackbird Distillery, Brockway auxiliary, DuBois Harley Davidson, Falls Creek Eagles Club, Katie’s Kuts, Punxsutawney Eagles Club, Reynoldsville Eagles Club, Sykesville Eagles Club, Sykesville American Legion, Walston Club, Miller’s Precious Treasures, and eight individuals.