BROOKVILLE — As the administration faces the possibility that school buildings may not reopen this semester, Brookville Area School District is preparing an alternative to classroom instruction.
In a letter sent to parents last Friday, Superintendent Erich May said, “We need to plan for the strong possibility that we will not return to the buildings this school year. The Pennsylvania Department of Education is telling us we must choose between planned instruction or enrichment activities. Planned instruction is formal, required and graded. Enrichment activities are optional and not for credit.”
May said, after considering various factors, “we have decided to implement planned instruction in grades 3 through 12. Students in grades K to 2 will receive enrichment and review, and their activities will be optional.”
While many school districts are offering courses online or sending paper packets to students through the mail, “we are focused on another approach – project based learning,” May said. Seniors will be required to complete a senior project and students in grades 3 to 11 will complete two projects. Some projects require internet; others do not. “Because not all of our students have internet at home, and because we believe in the power of projects to provide meaningful and memorable learning, we are focused on big projects.
“Our aim is to have students in a position to start back to work on April 13,” he said. “Students will have four weeks to complete their projects. Teachers and aides will have temporary cell phones so they can be reached during daily office hours between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, from April 13 to May 8.”
Seniors
Members of the Class of 2020 will spend the next four weeks completing their senior project, which will deal mainly with their career choice.
Grades 3 to 6
Hickory Grove students will choose two projects from a menu of seven, incluing some project that require internet access, such as:
- Gardening — a science and writing project that requires access to seeds and soil.
- Sports Stats — a math and writing project that uses stats to promote a favorite athlete.
Projects not requiring the internet were also listed, such as:
- Family History — a social studies project that involves interviewing grandparents.
Students also have the option of completing core subject packets of worksheets reviewing core subject content.
Instructional materials and directions will be mailed to students as soon as they have made their menu choices.
Grades 7 to 11
The instructional options for students in grades 7 through 11 requiring the use of the internet are:
- Owners Manual for the Human Body — a health and writing project that describes the proper maintenance of the human body.
- Earth Day Project — a science and writing project that celebrates the natural world.
- Breaking Barriers — a social studies project based on the National History Day project.
- How to Win an Argument — a statistics and writing project.
- Personal Finance Project — a math and writing project.
- Projects not requiring the internet include:
- Poetry Portfolio — writing twenty poems, some with rhythm and rhyme.
- Cookbook Project — assembling a cookbook with at least forty recipes and photos of at least ten finished products.
Secondary students also have the option of completing core subject packets of worksheets reviewing core subject content.
Grades K to 2
The focus for the primary students is enrichment. Teachers will be contacting their students as necessary.
“This plan is a work in progress, but it should allow us to wrap up the school year in May and graduate seniors on June 2,” May said. All information relevant to the project learning is available on the school’s website at www.basd.us.