BROOKVILLE — The annual Bridge Camp was held Wednesday at Brookville Area High School with a special meaning this year.
Brookville Area School District’s Bridge Camp is a day devoted to helping incoming seventh graders with their transition to the Brookville Junior High School.
Assistant Principal Kyle Gordon said this year’s “annual orientation held a dual meaning, as this event takes the district one step closer on the bridge to reopening the school for the 2020-2021 school year. Per Governor Tom Wolf’s directives and the BASD Health and Safety Guidelines, masks and social distancing were required along with other precautionary measures.”
Nearly 80 percent of the seventh grade class was in attendance, along with more than 20 upperclassmen to serve as leaders for the camp. School counselors and teachers volunteered their time to lead several stations throughout the day to promote fun and meaningful activities to help students acclimate to the new building and procedures.
Morgan Easterbrook, one of the co-advisors of the Class of 2026, and school counselor Ray Doolittle led team-building exercises on the newly refurbished gymnasium floor.
School counselor Angi Bowser oversaw registration and led students on a school-wide scavenger hunt to help students find their classrooms and important locations throughout the building.
Learning support teacher Tony Davido and elementary school counselor Kristen Drake facilitated the “What You Need to Know” workshop with a panel of upperclassmen who offered advice on being successful at the Jr/Sr High School.
Assistant Principal Gordon talked with students about school safety and security, and science teacher Cheri Keys, Spanish teacher Erin McCronich and mathematics teacher Marilyn Himes conducted a tie-dying activity where they talked with students about prevention and character development.
The 2020-2021 school year for Brookville Area Raiders is set to begin on Wednesday, August 26.