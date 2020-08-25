Applications are now being accepted for Penn State Master Gardener certification classes which are held every year beginning in October and continue weekly, minus holidays, till March.
Because of COVID-19, all classes will be held via the internet this year. The ability to use a computer is mandatory. After class there will be a Zoom meeting of all participants to cover review questions, view workshops and have discussion, or question and answer time.
Applications can be sent via the internet on request. You must have a desire to work, study, learn and then teach horticulture to the public. Teaching can be done in many ways, face to face or through demonstrations at the gardens. Although this is not a garden club, there are many social opportunities to meet and interact with others. Your application will be reviewed and an interview conducted to make sure both sides understand the certification requirements before a seat in the class is awarded. Deadline for applying is September 10 so materials can be ordered. Applications after that time will still be considered but textbooks may not be available for the first few classes.
To learn more about the Certified Master Gardener program go online to: extension.psu.edu/programs/master-gardener/join or email the county coordinator at cjs5618@psu.edu.