BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners had a full house at their meeting Tuesday morning. Most were there because April is set to begin this weekend and April is a special month for several organizations.
The Commissioners proclaimed April 8-14 as National Library Week in Jefferson County as well as Rural Road Safety Week in the county. Two other proclamations took the entire month for PA 811 Safe Digging Month and Child Abuse Prevention Month.
National Library Week
Darlene Marshall, Jefferson County Library System and Mengle Memorial Library director, spoke on behalf of National Library Week and thanked the commissioners for all that they do.
The 2018 theme is “Libraries Lead” marking the 60th anniversary of the first event, sponsored in 1958. April 10 is National Library Workers Day, which recognizes the valuable contributions made by all library workers.
She said when she has kindergarten children visit the library for a field trip, more are raising their hand nowadays when she asks if they’ve ever been to a library before. It’s a good sign that libraries are reaching children at a young age.
Marshall noted that she had been involved in libraries since she was young. A shy person, she learned to greet people and talk to them. She credits her time in the library with her ability to speak out at a meeting such as the commissioners. Access to a library makes a difference, she noted. She told the commissioners teens matter, noting that pulling them into the library to help gets them off the streets and hopefully helps them to build relationships and connecting with people.
Farm Bureau
Todd Thompson, co-chairman of Rural Road Safety, Jefferson County Farm Bureau, encouraged county residents to travel safely on the roads this spring.
The Farm Bureau has designated April 10 as Rural Roads Safety Day. The Bureau is planning on having an event at Mike’s Super Market in Brookville from 10 a.m. to noon where people can meet bureau directors as well as respresentatives from PennDOT and the state police.
He noted that in the spring farmers are working in their fields and driving large farm equipment, such as tractors, farm trucks and wagons and more, on area roads. Thompson asked people to slow down on roads where they may meet a farmer moving farm equipment and be alert for the orange Slow Moving Vehicle (SMV) triangle. He also cautioned drivers to pass only when its safe to do so.
While famers will make every effort to accommodate motorists, Thompson said, by driving on the shoulder of paved roads in order to give motorists a better view of road conditions and more room to pass slowly around the farm equipment. However, he noted, that if the should is soft, wet or steep the farmer will not be able to move to the side of the road as it may cause the equipment ot tip.
Child Abuse Prevention
Western PA CARES for Kids Executive Director Pam Burger and Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett spoke on behalf of Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Berger noted that child abuse is a problem acorss the nation. Parents need to discuss it, be informed, recognize the signs of abuse when possible and talk to their children. Since its inception, she noted that CARES has seen more than 900 children from Jefferson, Clarion and Forest counties. There were 85 in Jefferson County in 2017.
She noted that CARES works with Children & Youth Services to spread awareness of child abuse. As part of that mission, there will be baskets with blue pinwheels on display around the area and baskets with stickers will be placed in five doctor offices in April so that children can have the stickers.
The group also provided blue ribbon lapel pins for county employees to wear in support of the mission to raise awareness of child abuse.
Statistics from CYS showed 194 child abuse cases in 2017 that impacted 158 families and 370 children.
Burkett said children are a precious gift from God. He noted that CARES was a way to help abused children without “heaping more trauma on them” via the process. Jefferson County goes outside the box when dealing with abused child cases. He said abuse, whether sexual, physical or emotional is “robbing children of their youth and their innocence.” He went on to say he now has two county detectives, both retired state police officers, who manage all the child abuse cases.
Berger, he noted is a “passionate advocate for children” and has made CARES a warm and caring center – like a trip to grandma’s house.
Commissioner Jack Matson said Berger is very humble in what she does for the community, being almost sight unseen. He went on to say that CYS has “a real chance, an opportunity every day and every single week to be that safety net for our kids.”
In recognition of April being Child Abuse Prevention Month, the Commissioners will light up the top of the courthouse in blue.
Another guest
Janice Bart, retired state police officer and current head of the DuBois Area School Police, and C.G. Johnson Principal Ed Dombroski spoke about having school resource officers (SROs) or school police officers (SPOs) and the relationship they build with students that can be helpful in stopping situations before they arise.
Drombroski also described some programs at C.G. Elementary School in Reynoldsville. These included the backpack program that is a partnership with the DuBois Food Pantry and Christ Lutheran Church and the ARC of Learning Program from the Salvation Army.
Bart talked about the Hero 911 program that enables any state or federal agent who is off-duty to respond to any school with an intruder. She noted combining security and technology allows them to be proactive to stop things before they come into the schools.
Commissioner Jeff Pisarchick noted that he has seen the SPOs at Jeff Tech and they are part of the fabric of the school and are building one on one relationships with the students. He said Brookville Police Chief Vince Markle does the same in the Brookville School District.
