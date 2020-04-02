BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging is continuing to provide meals for senior citizens during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are experiencing an increase in referrals for our Home Delivered Meal program,” agency Executive Director Molly McNutt said. “We continue to conduct assessments over the phone for meals, serving the county’s most socially and economically needy seniors first.”
She cautioned that “depending on the amount of referrals, how many are eligible for services and what our food vendor is able to supply us with, we may have to prioritize individuals to be placed on the meal program.”
McNutt said some “senior center participants are also receiving the box of five frozen meals, since we are not currently offering a hot meal at any of our centers. “
The frozen meals come in boxes of five meals plus extras. Meals include entrees like meatloaf with mashed potatoes, chicken parmigiana with pasta and breakfast for dinner. Extras include cheese sticks, bread, juice, hot chocolate, fruit cup and dessert. These are delivered once a week and are rotated so seniors receive different meals over a seven-week period.
The menu for the meals is created by a registered dietitian and approved by the Pa. Department of Aging, McNutt said. “The FDA stipulates the nutrition guidelines that must be followed. The meals are easy to prepare, with the directions clearly on the outside of each meal.” Each of the entrees is frozen, while other items in the box can be stored in the refrigerator.
She encourages people to check in on their aging family members, friends and neighbors “to see if they need anything. Please call and talk to them, and maybe make a trip to the grocery store for them,” she said.
Last week the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced $250 million in grants to help communities provide meals for older adults. Pennsylvania received a grant for $10,196,062.
“The AAA received an email from Secretary of Aging Robert Torres advising that the Older Americans Act (OAA) was reauthorized, which extends programs for seniors through 2024,” she said. Jefferson County’s allocation has not yet been announced.
She said the Older Americans Act “connects older adults (those 60 and older) and their caregivers to services that help older adults age with health, dignity and independence in their homes and communities, which is where they want to be.”
McNutt said she is pleased “Congress has reauthorized the Older Americans Act. There is a shift in needs for millions of older adults, including the recent coronavirus outbreak. In Jefferson County, over 3,600 older adults and their caregivers rely on OAA programs including the senior centers, healthy aging programs, nutrition, in-home services, transportation, caregiver support and elder abuse protections. The nation’s Area Agency on Aging network is serving a rapidly growing population of older adults who need support to stay healthy and independent. The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging’s mission is to maximize the quality of life, health and safety of older adults.”
For those needing help from the JCAAA, McNutt said, “While our office and senior centers remain closed to outside visitors, we are still open and taking phone calls. Referrals and questions can be made during our normal business hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Protective service reports of need are taken 24 hours a day. We can be reached at (814) 849-3096 or toll free at 1-800-852-8036.”