EAST BRADY — An Armstrong Trail project got a boost this week as a $35,000 grant was awarded to “Save the Sluice” on the southern side of the Brady Tunnel near East Brady.
The Pennsylvania-Rails-to-Trails Conservancy (RTC) announced the recipients of its 2020 Doppelt Family Trail Development Fund grants, with an emphasis on strategic investments that support significant regional and community trail development goals. Save the Sluice, Save the Tunnel was one of six projects selected from a field of 170 applications nationwide.
“The Armstrong Trails’ Brady Tunnel Project will connect people to places and create opportunities for economic growth while preserving its historical significance and integrity,” said Chris Ziegler, executive director of the Armstrong Trails.
The $35,000 grant will go toward reconstruction of the southern sluice, in order to divert water over the tunnel, instead of into it.
After the sluice is constructed, additional work can continue towards the opening of the Brady Tunnel in Clarion County, enabling a link between communities at a disjointed 4.5-mile northern section of trail, and the southern 31-mile portion connecting East Brady and Ford City. Completing this project will also help support increased connectivity and regionwide outdoor tourism along the larger 270-mile Erie to Pittsburgh Trail.
Ziegler said that bids for the project will be opened March 3, and construction is expected to begin in mid- to late-March and be completed by June.
She noted that this construction does not complete the entire rehabilitation of the tunnel, but does address water issues so that further work can take place as funding is available.
“The competitive Doppelt Fund grants bring regional trail projects to fruition that otherwise would never have been possible,” said Ryan Chao, president of RTC. “There are no other grants offering resources to communities like the Doppelt Fund. These funding sources are critical because the projects tend to be overlooked in traditional funding streams but deliver tremendous impacts to a community and the nation.”
Armstrong Trails will protect and convert railroad corridors into trails for public use, thereby providing opportunities for commuters and outdoor recreational activities. The projects will maintain the integrity of these corridors for future transportation use while acting as an economic stimulus for the area communities.
“This is a project of a lifetime and I am blessed to be a part of it and am happy that so many will be able to enjoy it,” Ziegler said.
Each project funded by RTC grants will help to transform their communities by supporting trail connectivity goals and enhancing the economic development of nearby towns.
“This year’s projects will deliver a lasting return on investment for decades within their communities,” said Jeff Doppelt, a philanthropist from Great Neck, N.Y. “The Rails-to-Trails movement is gaining momentum across the country, and these projects are leading the way as examples of regional trail projects that can spark community transformation.”
The Doppelt Family Trail Development Fund was established in 2015 with funding from Doppelt and an anonymous donor. The Doppelt Family Trail Development Fund has awarded more than a half-million dollars in grants to nonprofits and government agencies in 25 states to strengthen critical regional trail projects. A listing of all Doppelt Fund grant recipients can be found at railstotrails.org/our-work/grants.