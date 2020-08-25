Editor’s Note: This year marks the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which gave women the right to vote. It was passed by Congress on June 4, 1919, and ratified on August 18, 1920. The following article is the third in a series of columns by local resident Carole Briggs that provides a look at this historic moment in US history from the local level.
Tennessee tipped the scales when it became the 36th state to ratify the 19th Amendment on August 18, 1920. Women would vote on November 2. With the general election less than three months away, Hope Hall Darr and her Republican friends went to work.
That week three articles on the Brookville American’s front page called attention to voting. The first reported that the Jefferson County Republican Committee had met within days and acted to assure one female representative was added to each of the 61 precincts in the county. The second called Republican women to a meeting at the courthouse just a week later. Darr, who represented the 37th district of the Women’s Republican state committee, announced that the meeting’s purpose was to instruct women on what they needed to know about assessing, taxing, and voting prior to voting. A third article called attention to the need for women to register.
The Pennsylvania Constitution of that time listed the qualifications for voting: citizenship for a minimum of one month prior to the election, state residence for at least one year, precinct residence for at least two months, and finally, shall have paid within two years an assessed state or county tax, which shall have been assessed at least two months and paid at least one month prior to the election.
And that final requirement, for women who did not own property nor were subject to state or county taxation, was a problem. Therefore, the three county commissioners instructed the register assessor to be at the polling places for three days to register women, who would then pay the minimum tax of 38 cents, the same as for men who did not own property, prior to October 1. The Democrat-leaning Jeffersonian Democrat published the same information but no information about any meetings.
Blanche Dight and Darr were the first two women to register in the county. Dight had school age children and a mother-in-law in the household. Darr had six children, including two young boys, and had a live-in housekeeper.
In 1915, Darr’s husband, an attorney, had been defeated as a candidate for the county judgeship, but planned to run again. Dight’s husband was the editor of the Brookville American and head of the Republican campaign committee. The women conducted a series of voting schools around the county, in the courthouse, the Patriotic Order Sons of America Hall in Hazen, the Stewart Coal Company offices in Knox, and the Sigel schoolhouse. Women in Knox Township conducted Civil Government classes for each other each week in their homes.
Then Election Day arrived, and Darr prepared to serve tea. Judge Corbett ruled against that, but not against the 25 women who would be at the polls most of the day.
Elizabeth McCreight Marlin, nearly 90, arose early on that dreary Tuesday and was driven to the courthouse by her son, B. F. Marlin, the first Jefferson County woman to cast her vote. Rose Durbin was first in Brockway. Ninety-one-year-old Eleanor Dennison had registered but was too ill to vote. Eighty-eight women came out to vote in Summerville despite inclement weather, and in Brockway 125 women were among the 457 people who voted. A statewide estimate indicated about 30 percent of the half-million eligible women in Pennsylvania voted, helping elect Warren G. Harding.
Carrie Chapman Catt founded the League of Women Voters on February 14, 1920, before the 19th Amendment was ratified. At their November conference in Pittsburgh, the Pennsylvania League immediately urged women to sit on election boards and school boards and to get involved in the voting process. Within two years, membership in the Pennsylvania League had topped 30,000 and there were chapters in 45 of the 67 counties.
At a tri-county meeting at the Columbia Theater in Brookville in August 1922, four members of the state League explained that the League favored a constitutional convention, open primaries, a reorganization of state government, and a fairer assessment system. County League officers included Mrs. S. S. Henderson, chairman; Mrs. Howard Ley, vice-chairman; Mrs. W. N. Conrad, secretary; and Myrta Harshaw, treasurer. A Mrs. Larden was chairman of the Punxsutawney League.
Officers of the Brookville League included Mrs. Grant West, chairman; Ida Finnecy, vice chairman; Mrs. Walter J. Sandt, second vice-chairman; Mrs. J. T. Armstrong, secretary; Mrs. T. J. Nyland, treasurer; Mame Heidrick, membership; Carrie Jenks, education; Mrs. Harry Marsh, Mame Heidrick, Mrs. Sandt, ways and means. (It is interesting to the author that married women in 1922 were referenced by their husband’s full name, whereas unmarried women were identified by their birth names!)
The League went to work.