Editor’s Note: This is the first of a two-part series on the Brookville Area High School Band. Next week, we talk to some of the band students.
BROOKVILLE — They move in unison, always seeming to know exactly where not only they are going but also their fellow musicians. It takes practice, dedication and a strong sense of responsibility to pull it all together. This is the Brookville Area High School Marching Band.
This year there are 61 band members – eight seniors, 10 juniors, 22 sophomores and 21 freshmen. It’s an increase over last year’s band and shows the steady progression upward that Brookville Area High School Band Director Kyle Grabigel has seen over the past few years.
He noted that there is “passion” and a “great attitude” among this year’s band members. He described this year’s group of students as “kind, passionate and fun.”
Laura Grabigel, assistant director at band camp and the elementary music teacher, said, “This year we had to worry less and less about the basics after the beginning of the week at band camp. Section leaders were stepping up. Students were saying thank you when something was pointed out to them. They want to fix it.
“They are playing really well. Their attitudes are great,” she said.
When the Jeffersonian Democrat asked what was bringing more students into the music program, it was noted that the biggest drop off usually came from students deciding to attend Jefferson County –DuBois Technical Vocational School. More students are “sticking here. They’re liking what they hear and see. It’s an awesome atmosphere. Those in the band at the junior high want to continue on,” Laura Grabigel said.
It isn’t an easy decision because staying means having “a tight schedule. Being in the music department limits classes,” she said. “They (the students) make it a priority and are sticking around longer. Less is dropping off.”
Helping out at this year’s band camp were Scott Webler, Danielle Aurandt and Abby Grabigel. They are either alumni or current students of Westminster College’s music program. “They are friends and educators,” Kyle Grabigel said. Webler takes part in three different band camps and was missing part of one to be involved in Brookville’s band camp. This is the only one Abby Grabigel has taken part in. This is the first time Aurandt has participated in Brookville’s band camp but she does participate in other band camps and teaches music in Ohio.
The group agreed that the current group has the “passion to be great and the attitude.”
They have been helping the students learn three new songs – “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen, “Born This Way” by Lady Gaga and “I’m a Believer” by The Monkeys. The band will perform at the schools first home football game on August 30.
Kyle Grabigel, or “Mr. G.” as the students call him, has continued to raise the bar of expectations each year, both personally and musically. In doing so he hopes to help them each to become a better person with strong work ethics, a sense of responsibility and just all around better people.
The learning and growing doesn’t end with marching band. As Kyle Grabigel noted, “band is not just marching band. That only lasts for two months. The rest of the year there are holiday concerts in early December and the spring concert in May.”
Besides the performances at school he is talking to students about the Community Band and is excited that some students are in bands of their own.
Laura Grabigel says, “All playing is good playing for them. They get to perform different ways – church, community events” and so on.
Since the students practice during the school day, they also must practice when they are away from school in order to better themselves.
Laura Grabigel, in explaining how working harder makes a musician enjoy playing more, said a “triangle theory by Royce Hetrick” that says, “The harder you practice, the better you play, the more you enjoy it, the harder you practice.”
As for the rest of the year after marching band is done, Kyle Grabigel encourages the community to “come support the kids. It’s a lot of work – as much if not more than in marching band.”