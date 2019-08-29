BROOKVILLE — Brookville Area High School senior Luc Doolittle gave his first report last week as this year’s student representative to the Brookville Area School Board. Included in his report was a situation which is causing concern for the Class of 2020.
“Currently right now both the senior class trip and the music department trip are scheduled for the same week of April 30,” he said. “This will affect 18 seniors, which is 15 percent of the senior class. We are asking that they re-look at the weekend” and that one of the dates be changed.
While the band trip to Nashville has been planned for some time, high school principal Ruthanne Barbazzeni said nothing has been submitted regarding the senior class trip.
Doolittle reported briefly on the fall sports which have already begun and will soon be underway, thanking the coaches and staff for their support and encouragement. He also said, “On behalf of the student body, I would like to welcome Dr. May, Mr. Gordon and all the new teachers and staff to the school district. Thank you for coming to help with our education.”
During the board’s monthly meeting, approval was given to a number of items directly related to the opening of school.
• Approved as booster groups for the coming school year were Brookville Softball Booster Club, Brookville Raider Baseball Boosters, Brookville football Boosters, P.A.T.H.S., Brookville Raider Roundball Club, Brookville High School Volleyball Booster Club, Brookville Raider Mat Club, Brookville Music Boosters, Brookville High School Swim Team Boosters and Brookville Track Booster Club.
• Superintendent Erich May reported that there teaches have earned professional employee status by completing three years of teaching, with a satisfactory rating during the last four months. Earning tenure were Kaitlyn Hill, kindergarten; Hannah Sansom, third grade; and Morgan Easterbrook, social studies.
• Handbooks for club advisors, students and parents, teachers and employees, cyber students and coaches were approved as presented.
• Transportation agreements, including the list of bus and van drivers as well as bus routes, were approved. Also approved were facility usage agreements with Riverview Intermediate Unit and Jefferson-Clarion Head Start.
• The board approved a LERTA application from Means-Lauf for its relocation project to Allegheny Boulevard. Estimated cost of the renovation is expected to range from $150,000 to $378,000, with the work to be completed sometime in September.
• The board accepted several donations, including: $237.96 from Workforce Solutions for North Central PA for reimbursement of substitute teacher and travel expenses; $25 by Gale and Joseph Wolfe in memory of Donna Syphrit for the high school library; $6,365.97 from the Brookville Area Raider Scholastic Foundation for Girls’ Seminar, Jr. Olympics, 3D printer/scanner supplies, grade books for kindergarten to second grade, and drum harnesses; and a $23,000 grant from PAsmart Advancing-PA Rural Robotics Initiative, through Cranberry Area School district, for STEM education.
• The board approved the 403b plan for the school district, effective September 1. Approved as vendors were Sam Whitling for Edward Jones, Kades-Marglis and Michael Moore for Ameriprise Financial.
Prior to the meeting an executive session was held to discuss personnel matters.
The next regular meeting of the Brookville Area School Board will be its work session at 7 p.m. Monday, September 9, in the LGI room at Hickory Grove.