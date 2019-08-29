EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second part of a two-part look at the Brookville Area High School Marching Band.
p p p
BROOKVILLE — The Jeffersonian Democrat sat down with four Brookville Area Marching Band students during band camp to get their perspectives. Those students are: Autumn Mitchell and Taryn Hoffman, both freshmen, and seniors Donavan Hoffman and Ellie Wingard.
What drew
you to music?
Taryn Hoffman says she has always liked music. She plays the trumpet and the French horn. She likes being involved in the music department, noting that the atmosphere surrounding the marching band is one of family. She described it as both fun and work.
Wingard says, “Music is my whole life.” She plays the flute, the piano and more. She says she first became involved in the music program because of the feeling of acceptance she experienced there. The wide variety of people she found there didn’t care that she stuttered at times when she spoke.
Mitchell says she always loved movie musicals, such as those by Disney, and wanted to make music like that – “something beautiful.” She plays the saxophone and likes Jazz music.
Donavan Hoffman plays the saxophone. He says he had no expectations, thinking to play drums when he first started but then was introduced to the saxophone. He says once he got his hands on the instrument and played the first note of a (music) piece, the expectation of emotional complexity of what music is – is a challenge over and over again. He says it is still challenging so far.
Dedication
to practice
Wingard noted that life lessons are learned through playing a musical instrument. Students practice over and over but may never be perfect. She said if one “makes a mistake, make it with confidence and the next time learn from that.” She said a lot of the world needs this message.
She first started with the marching band in ninth grade and almost threw in the towel but with encouragement kept going. She said by 10th grade she had figured out some tips and tricks that helped with learning new steps while simultaneously learning new music.
Donavan Hoffman agreed that the tips help, like when parts of the music gives them hints of where they should be in formation. In one of the songs this year, he says, the band makes a star formation so when the lyrics mention the star each band member knows exactly where they need to be.
Taryn Hoffman said it does take dedication to be able to make something that seems hard eventually good.
For Wingard the drive to do better was that it helped her feel accepted from a variety of students. “To me it was the best,” she says, adding that it’s like music therapy. Practicing is what she also knows will help her going forward into the future.
Mitchell says she practices to be the best version of herself and to keep getting better. “Messing up,” she noted, is “not fun. Putting it together” – marching and playing an instrument at the same time – “you can’t wait to see where you’re going to go.”
Donavan Hoffman says it’s a “drive to constantly improve yourself.”
Music program
AND “Mr. G.”
“Mr. G. wants you to be better,” he said, adding that the dedication and work ethic from band influences studying, reading and helps him “be a better person.” Being in the band – and all that encompasses – the hard work, dedication, practice, etc., he said, helps in everything else.
Wingard agreed with how band helps them from building morale to discipline. She also noted that band is “hard” and a “challenge,” but that it is a “fantastic music program.”
“The staff, the constantly adjusting program,” she said, “helps with every aspect” of their life. She said one could say they are “shaped by music.”
Wingard noted that she never had any change in her life before “Mr. G.” took on the music department, which made it a “tough transition” for her. But she said it “taught us all to hang on. We are the strong ones.”
Wingard looks back and is glad for the change because there are big changes she will be facing in the future – “college, moving out of the house, work.”
She noted that “life is constantly changing” and the music department is now also “constantly changing and improving.”
Wingard said there’s not words to describe how “lucky we are to have Mr. G. and Mrs. G. No matter what is the problem if you’re having a bad day, they’re there to help. Mr. G is very dedicated. He’s here because he cares. He’ll do anything for you.”
“He is one of the best band directors,” Mitchell said, noting the theme days that are part of band camp. Each section decided on a theme for the week and dressed accordingly. From hula skirts, to animals and aliens to shark week the band members jumped into theme days.
He wants us to be the “best people in life,” Wingard said, adding that Grabigel has been an influence on her. His “energy and positivity he has” has made an impact. She also noted that he helps them to “make better music” by working with them on the technical side of music, than just the notes and rhythm. But noted that he also has a fun side, noting the balloons and silly string that can at times be found in his office.
Taryn Hoffman says Grabigel is her “favorite teacher.”
Band – now and future
Donavan Hoffman noted that this year’s band has a great chemistry. It’s “so fantastic,” he said, adding that the “kids listen, adjust” and that the leadership and section leaders are “so wonderful.”
Wingard said in the past she believes that there was a “lack of mutual respect” but says that is not the case this year with the section leaders or the incoming students.
As a senior Donavan Hoffman says the incoming band members “are the future band. We are handing them what we know which will help the band in the long run.”
Wingard said it was a learning experience for everyone with a different director when Grabigel was hired. However, that change has been a positive one.
Donavan Hoffman said the band is “stronger than ever.” He said more students are coming to marching band, adding that not one section stands out over another but instead “it’s a whole band.”
“Our band is headed in such a good direction. We’re going to be fantastic,” she said, speaking of future bands. Wingard takes ownership of those future bands as well, saying, “It’s still our band.”
Despite looking on to college, Wingard said she will always have feelings for her high school band and will be “very proud of where she came from.
“We’re very fortunate to have this music department when there are many schools that are not” as fortunate, she says, adding that she wants the community to “know the band was never gone but everything is back and continues to be known for being awesome.” She added the band is “better than ever.”
Taryn Hoffman says being new to marching band she only feels somewhat like Wingard but she expects she will “feel more and more (like Wingard does) each year.”
Mitchell said she is new and so was a little detached at the beginning but with band camp she has grown much closer with her section. As she grows closer it begins to feel “more like my band.” She noted that band camp has been an “enlightening experience” and that she has “grown closer to people” during it.
Wingard said marching onto the field to perform is a “magical moment” and provides a “great feeling of school pride.” It’s a feeling of “mutual happiness” that the band members share with friends and classmates.
She noted that this year’s marching band program makes people want to jump and dance. Her favorite new song is “Don’t Stop Me Now,” by Queen. She said thinking of the late Freddie (Mercury), lead singer for Queen, that it means, “be yourself. Don’t care what others think.” It’s about “not stopping for anything,” about “acceptance and love – what this music department stands for.”
The marching band will be performing this Friday at home when the Raiders take on Brockway in varsity football.