CLARION — With their cookers situated in close proximity and the easy banter between the two, Chris Kossman and Martin Berkery could have been mistaken for teammates as opposed to competitors in the Backyard BBQ Contest for amateurs at this past weekend’s Clarion BBQ Festival.
“We’re actually pretty good buddies and competitors,” Kossman said.
Kossman, an IT director for a local electric utility, hails from Shippenville and has been barbequing for the past six years. He started competing three years ago.
Berkery, a mail carrier living in Knox, has 15 years of experience behind the grill, and has been entering contests for the past four.
Both were drawn to barbequing for similar but slightly different reasons.
“There’s a lot more thought and science in competition barbeque than you might think. So kind of the challenge of bringing my background in technical kind of stuff with an old-school barbeque thing was interesting for me,” explained Kossman on his entry into barbequing.
“I honestly just like building things. So I was like ‘what’s the coolest thing I could build?’ And smoker just came to my mind. And I like the science of things,” Berkery said about starting barbecuing. “I brew some beer at home. So everything just kind of melded together as far as all those hobbies, with building things and then cooking just in general and then the science of those things just all came together.”
Both Kossman and Berkery agree that brisket is their favorite meat to barbeque, with Kossman also making a case for pork butt.
“Everyone likes a good pork butt, everyone likes a good brisket if it’s cooked right. They both have their different challenges. You know they’re like the big sexy meats. Everybody likes the home run. Those are the big ones,” Kossman said.
He proved his ability with pork butt, earning first place honors in that category at the festival. Berkery was second.
Whereas Kossman considers brisket to be one of more challenging meats to prepare, Berkery was unequivocal in his disdain for chicken.
“If you actually sat down and watched the time it takes to prep a single thigh… It is a pain in the butt. It is ridiculous. It’s almost like making a 12-year-old kid try to do the dishes and mow the yard. That’s what trimming chicken is like. It’s horrible,” Berkery said.
Ironically, his chicken captured second place in the competition, with Kossman’s coming in third.
Both men believe barbequing, be it in the backyard or competitively, is a hobby that almost anyone could enjoy. To this end, they were free with advice on how to get started.
“I would say grab the cheapest cooker you can get and try to get some basic understanding of your rubs, your sauces, and your cook times,” Berkery advised.
“I’d really encourage it (starting barbequing). Barbequing, either at your house or in these backyard competitions, brings people together. If someone wanted to get in on it a little more than their backyard I would encourage you to get one decent cooker and just practice, practice, practice,” Kossman said.
Talking with the duo it becomes clear that barbequing is about more than the cookers, grills, smoke, meat, or competition. Rather, it’s about the camaraderie with other competitors and the family and friends who come out in support. Further, it seems no one is a stranger around the cookers.
“Everyone kind of gravitates toward the food and the heat source. You know you have a couple of drinks and start having a good time talking with people,” Kossman said.
“I never met this guy (referring to Berkery) until two years ago at this competition. And now I’d say we’re pretty good friends. We talk regularly. So barbeque does kind of bring people together.”
Kossman placed second overall in the Backyard BBQ Contest.