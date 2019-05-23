CLARION — Rick Girt of Rub -N- Tug BBQ and Robb Hetrick of Devil’s BBQ carried the banner for local professional barbequers at the fourth annual Clarion BBQ Festival this past weekend.
Girt, a part-timer, operates Rub -N- Tug BBQ primarily on weekends out of his cooking trailer at various spots around the area.
“I’m all mobile. I do lots of catering, anything and everything. I set up along the road in various locations, kind of pop-ups,” said Girt, who can frequently be found along Route 66 in Mechanicsville.
On the other hand, Hetrick’s commitment is full-time, as he offers barbeque Tuesday through Sundays at his restaurant on Progress Street in Brookville.
“It’s always really been sort of a hobby, more of a hobby than anything. When I lost my job I decided it was time to do something a little different and offer people a good home-cooked meal. We do almost everything from scratch. There’s only a couple of items on our menu that we don’t actually do from scratch. And everything else we do daily,” Hetrick said.
One is mobile, the other fixed. One is part-time, the other full. Regardless of the differences between the businesses, both are popular dining options offering tasty barbeque to their patrons. In fact, it is not unheard of for either to sell out during regular operating hours or at festivals in the area.
Though Girt sells a variety of barbequed meats, he considers brisket and pulled pork his specialties.
“I can’t keep them in the smoker, in the trailer, anywhere. They go fast,” Girt says. “I just keep it simple, don’t overdo them. Not too many spices. People, they just love them.”
One of the more unique and popular items he offers are his two versions of a concoction known as a barbeque sundae.
“The one is just a regular barbeque sundae, which has cole slaw on the bottom, beans, and you get pork or chicken on the top of it. The other one we call the meat sweat sundae. It’s almost three and a half pounds. It’s got your cole slaw, beans, pork, chicken, and brisket all on top with a dill pickle,” Girt explained.
Also offering pulled pork, ribs, chicken, turkey, and brisket, Hetrick was more hard pressed to name a specialty, explaining, “I really don’t have any specialties so to speak. In my eyes it’s just a matter of giving people a good quality meal. Nothing is special to me. Just a lot of old style, home-cooked meals. Old recipes that we’ve had in our families for years.”
That being noted, Hetrick believes it is the smoky flavor from the barbequing process that makes his food distinctive.
“I will say everything we do, almost everything we do, including cheesecake, has some sort of smoked aspect to it in one way or another. Sometimes it’s a very subtle smoke. But it just changes the flavor enough that you know that it’s there and just enough to be different,” Hetrick said.
Despite some differences between Rub -N- Tug BBQ and Devil’s BBQ both proprietors believe one of the toughest things about barbequing is the time involved.
“A lot of time involved. A lot of, let’s say work. People think it’s something where you set it and forget it and it is definitely not,” Girt said.
“The hours are just strenuous. Long hours. It’s a huge commitment for everybody. The entire family, it’s just a big commitment,” Hetrick said.
According to both Girt and Hetrick, at the end of the day barbequing is all about family for each.
“It’s 100 percent a family-owned business, even the dog, he’s gotta get his scraps. But it’s definitely a 100 percent family-owned business. That to is something we really enjoy,” Hetrick said.
“It’s me, my wife, and two kids, and my mother-in-law. Recently retired (his mother-in-law), helps me out quite a bit. Anytime I’m out, they’re out. My daughter recently started selling my rub and spices and everything, so she’s joining in the family business you could say,” Girt said.