BROOKVILLE — Diplomas will be awarded to members of the Class of 2018 during Commencement exercises on Wednesday, May 30, at Brookville Area High School. The baccalaureate service will be held Tuesday, May 29.
Principal Ruthanne Barbazzeni announced the graduation dates at Monday night’s work session of the Brookville Area School Board.
During the meeting the board continued its work on the 2018-2019 district budget. Business administrator Ellen Neyman gave a budget summary presentations, reviewing this year’s budget and projecting numbers for next year’s budget.
She anticipates an increase of $505,515 in revenue for the coming year, with the increase in expenses expected to be $928,030. It will be up to the board to decide whether to increase real estate taxes, which would be limited to 0.9923 mills or about $31.10 per year for a median homestead property valued at $31,340, or to go another direction.
The board will review the principals’ budgets at next week’s voting meeting and vote on the proposed final budget at the May 14 work session, which will be changed to a voting meeting. The budget will be on public display before a final budget is adopted.
In other business brought before the board:
- Representatives of the Senior Class presented an outline for their class trip to Colonial Williamsburg and Busch Gardens in Virginia on May 4 and 5. The students said the trip is planned as an educational as well as fun experience. The trip will cost each student about $20.
- The sixth grade class has reached its goal, raising enough money for a field trip to Kennywood in May. To help with the expenses Shades of Harmony will present a barbershop concert Sunday, April 22, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Heritage House; admission is by donation.
- Principal Jessica Lindsay reported that because Title I funds were not cut as much this year as anticipated, “we have more than was budgeted for Title I, which does allow us to look into possible summer school this year for Title I.” She said that Title I funds cannot be carried over from one year to the next.
- Board member Kerith Strano Taylor urged board members, as well as the community, to research the property tax elimination bills being proposed in Harrisburg.
The board will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. next Monday in the LGI room at Hickory Grove.
