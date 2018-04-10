Today

Cloudy skies with a few showers later in the day. High 47F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 39F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Light rain in the morning. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 40s.