BROOKVILLE — Brookville Area Schools Superintendent Erich May attended the community leadership meeting to share some suggestions and comments from the perspective of the school.
“I think the role of public schools has ballooned to impossible proportions over the last several decades, and that’s in part because we’re increasingly being asked to pick up the slack that the church would’ve picked up when I was a kid. The church can’t pick up that slack if you don’t go to church,” May said.
He explained that he is concerned with the lack of connectedness the younger generations seem to have. For many of those attending the meeting, church was a major place where they would socialize and find support. May also said he is concerned about several issues he feels are “converging to erode the social fabric.”
One of these issues is a decline in church going, meanwhile the children are all plugged into devices and less here in the moment. He encouraged the churches to do what they can to increase a sense of connectedness and belonging in the community.
He also discussed his concerns over vaping in the youth. He talked about the problems in the past being children who smoke cigarettes, but now they can vape right in the school bathrooms without anyone smelling it or finding the device they use.
“I’m concerned about too much screen time, I’m concerned about a whole new set of addictions in the form of vaping, and I’m concerned about the ancillary effects of broken homes and families that aren’t in good old fashioned ways connected to churches and groups like the eagles and moose clubs. Joining is down in all groups,” May said.
He mentioned that rates of families joining any kind of clubs and community groups is way down, and he believes this hurts families and the community as a whole. Kristen Drake did mentioned that the high school has a Good News Club for the students, but they are having trouble recruiting new students there as well.
Lauren Nosker talked about the Good News Club in the school, and that the appeal of it with younger children was that it was free babysitting for parents. She explained this was great, because it gave them a way to get children involved with some kind of community. From there she would like to be able to share all the churches in the area, and try to get children attending churches from the club, and offer rides.
“I have always wanted to say ‘here comes the church van, send your kids out to the block, we’re coming to get them.’ I would love to do that,” Nosker said.
A concern about getting children involved in clubs and groups of any kind was the main topic while talking about children and families, and a problem facing each of the churches present.