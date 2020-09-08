BROOKVILLE — Brookville area students are now receiving free lunches and breakfast through a federal program made available to the school district.
Parents were notified Friday afternoon that the USDA has announced a temporary program that allows the district to provide free breakfasts and lunches to students in the district’s four buildings. Becky Kammerdeiner, food service director, said, “There is nothing further parents need to do to have their children participate in the program. Regular breakfasts and regular lunches will be free to students through December 31 or until federal funds are exhausted, whichever comes first.”
Free grab and go breakfasts will be available for all students, grades kindergarten through 12, prior to the start of each school day.
At this time no a la carte purchases will be available in the elementary schools, but will be available at the high school.
Along with the breakfast and lunch, Kammerdeiner said students in the junior/senior high school will “have an opportunity to participate in a daily second chance between first and second periods from grab and go breakfast carts located in the hallways.”
Students who prefer to carry a packed lunch from home will be able to choose items from the meals program to supplement their lunch. To receive the free lunch, she said, a student “must take at least three menu components with a minimum of one fruit or vegetable.” Available lunch items will include entrees, side dishes, fruits, vegetables and milk. Those not participating in the program will be able to purchase milk for 55 cents.
Kammerdeiner said “Brookville Area School District Food Service provides students with nutritionally sound meals that meet or exceed the standards as established by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Meals are prepared in kitchens that are inspected two times per year and five food service employees are ServSafe Certified.”
Parents will be notified prior to the end of the free-meals program.