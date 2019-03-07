BROOKVILLE — A cast of 26 students in the Brookville Area School District’s Drama Club will present Ed Monk’s “Bedtime Stories (As Told By Our Dad) (Who Messed Them Up)” March 14 and 15 in the Brookville High School Auditorium.
Members of the cast include Jonas Parson as Dad, with Gideon Waterbury as Wally, Brianna McCullough as Ashley and Delaney Barr as Katie.
Also appearing in the play will be Audrey Sorek as Prime Minister/Sheep, Claire Sorek as Queen, Ryan Davis as Prince 1/Sheep, Brianna Barnett as Princess 1/Militia, Abi Baughman as Princess 2/Sheep, Katie Schrecengost as Mindy/Daughter, Natalie Battaglia as Bo Peep (Wilbur), Isabel Troutman as Horace, Kayleigh Rhodes as Mayor, Hanna Melton as Mom, Caden Marshall as Father, Natalie Haney as Captain, Rodney Waggoner as Prince 2, Really Kalgren as Poor Old Woman/Militia and Lauren Burkett as Rumplestiltskin/Militia.
Members of the crew are Regan Reitz, costume management; Lauren McMillen, props; Karen Reynolds, lights; Hannah Stephens, stage manager; and Adriana Forsythe, Kyle Hall and Kaleb Baughman, stage crew.
This two act play highlights the struggles of parenthood and particularly focuses on a dad struggling to remember bedtime stories to tell his children, so they will settle down and go to sleep.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with the show beginning at 7 p.m. The play is free and open to the community.
