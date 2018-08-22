SUMMERVILLE – An annual tradition returns to the small Jefferson County community of Summerville on Aug. 24 and 25.
The Summerville Fireman’s Bluegrass Festival brings together bluegrass musicians from a wide area and it brings together old friends.
Many of the musicians and their fans have been coming to the festival for as long as organizer George Shick can recall and his recall stretches back about 35 years.
The Firemen’s Park has a covered stage, shelters and a food stand. Attendees can enjoy a roast pig dinner Saturday afternoon for the nominal fee of $9 per person.
Camping is available on site for a $10 fee. Restroom facilities are available but no showers.
The music begins at 7 p.m. on Friday and will continue until 11 p.m. The bluegrass resumes Saturday at 1 p.m. and will run through 11 p.m. Sound is provided by Sam Lutz.
To get to the Summerville Firemen’s Park, follow Route 28 to Summerville and then follow the signs to the park.
All proceeds benefit the Summerville Volunteer Firemen’s Association.
For additional information, call George Shick at (814) 856-2554.
