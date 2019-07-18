BROOKVILLE — Bob Shields of Brookville was presented the prestigious “Friend of the Fair” award Sunday afternoon following opening ceremonies at the Jefferson County Fair.
The award was presented by Mark Critz, western regional director for the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.
Shields has been involved in agriculture for many years, including serving as a state officer in FFA. He served for several years on the Jefferson County Fair Authority, as a member and also as president of the board. He continues to volunteer at the fairs.
He is also a member of the NBC Chorus and barbershop quartet. Shields directs his church choir and has held several offices, including that of Sunday school teacher, in the church. He has participated in two mission trips to Haiti.
Shields and his wife, Evelyn, are the parents of four children, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The nomination from the fair board said, “Bob is one of the most caring and helpful individuals we would ever want to meet. He has a heart of gold and is always willing to lend a helping hand.”
Signed by Russell Redding, Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture, the award said, “On behalf of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, I offer my gratitude for your role in telling the story of Pennsylvania agriculture.”