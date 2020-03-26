BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Council held a bare minimum meeting Tuesday night with its main intent to sign a Declaration of Disaster Emergency for the COVID-19 virus pandemic.
While Mayor Richard Beck and borough manager Dana Schreckengost had signed a declaration earlier this month, that was only in effect for seven days, Schreckengost said. Tuesday night the emergency declaration was signed by the council, Beck, borough Emergency Management Coordinator Todd Gumpher and then attested to by Schreckengost. This action will make the declaration indefinite and will enable the borough to potentially receive federal disater funding.
Council took action to comply with social distancing with only four members being in attendance. Two other council members with higher risks called in via phone.
Council has also postponed a hearing on two ordinance changes.
One ordinance would rezone the Beverage-Air Co. site at 119 Progress St. from office commercial to light industrial as requested by the company. At council’s Jan. 6 meeting, Solicitor Jim Dennison had said it was his understanding that the company is seeking to expand and that the current zoning was likely a mistake and should have remained industrial which it had been before.
The second ordinance would rezone a nearby tract of land from office commercial to medium density residential as requested by the landowners, Fritz Zimmerman and Han Zimmerman. The 9.5-acre site is located at the western boundary of Progress Street. This zoning change would allow for apartment buildings and condos to be constructed.
The rezoning has already been approved by the borough Planning Commission. A hearing was scheduled on the proposed rezoning for the March 17 meeting before that meeting was canceled. It has been postponed once more as the coronavirus crisis continues. Council cannot act on the ordinances until a public hearing is held.
Currently everything is operational at the borough level. Those seeking to stop in at the borough office must first make an appointment. However, appointments will be limited to those actually needed to enter the borough office, such as those residents seeking to turn on water or sewer services. For those simply seeking to pay their water or sewer bill, they can drop their check and bill in the dropbox at the curb, Shreckengost confirmed.
Street crews are working, she said. They are currently on swing shifts.