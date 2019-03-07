BROCKWAY — When walking up the stairs, the last thing on anyone’s mind is multiplication facts. Climbing stairs, however, is a daily activity, and one that could be used to reinforce lessons learned in school.
At Brockway Area Elementary School, students get a chance to practice mathematics skills while climbing from one floor to another.
“(Superintendent Jeff) Vizza met with the department heads to identify a goal for each building,” Brockway Elementary School Teacher Mary Beth Yahner explained. “As math department head, I picked an increase of knowledge for basic facts.”
The issue Yahner faced, however, was finding a way to work that into the school while still offering the same programs and opportunities. Submitting a grant to the Brockway Area Schools and Community Foundation gave Yahner funding to test a theory she had.
“Brockway Drug awarded us money through the Foundation’s ‘Adopt A Classroom’ program,” Yahner said. “We partnered with Jeff Tech to create vinyl math facts and the custodial staff installed the facts on the stair risers.”
Yahner said the students were excited to see the new facts. They can reinforce formulas and facts while going from class to class. They can also go into the stairwell and use the formulas on worksheets.
“Research has shown that practicing math facts while doing physical activity promotes the brain’s ability to internalize information,” Yahner said.
Plans are under way to expand the stair references to steps used by younger students. Soon, a school that looks like a sterile institution will be a thing of the past in Brockway. Instead, students will be surrounded by creative touches that blend art, education, and fun.
“Not only are students climbing the stairs,” Yahner said, “they can review properties of mathematics as well as vocabulary as they make the climb to mathematical success!”
